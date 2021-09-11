Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/mandates-and-covid-politics-assange-witness-fabrications-remote-learning-and-special-needs-1088961998.html
Mandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
Mandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
Biden issues new mandates and rules in face of the Delta surge. Will these be enough to stave off the pandemic? 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T08:42+0000
2021-09-11T08:42+0000
julian assange
joe biden
china
washington dc
schools
press freedom
healthcare
sputnik radio
radio sputnik
wikileaks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961941_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_d77cd7783a279200017a9fe682b475b8.jpg
Mandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
Biden issues new mandates and rules in face of the Delta surge. Will these be enough to stave off the pandemic?
Dr. Gene Olinger, professor at Boston University, the principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. and a recipient of the NIH Director Award, joins us to talk about President Biden’s national address yesterday laying out his 6-prong approach to curbing the continued COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and whether these proposals correspond to best health practices or if they are more political in nature. We also talk about how much has our infrastructure and collective consciousness changed to adapt to living with the virus, and what lessons we have learned from the pandemic.Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube, talks to us about the revelations related to the Julian Assange case after the audio of an interview with the main witness in the indictment against Assange, Siggi Thordarson, was released this week. We talk about the discrepancies between the statements in the interview and legal documents, how the hacking accusations could be fabricated and what this could mean for the case and press freedom.Anna Castonguay, licensed and board certified behavior analyst and clinical director at Autism Learning Partners, joins us to talk about how changes in our education system during the pandemic have affected special needs students, whether remote learning is a suitable solution, and how services like speech therapy, physical therapy, school counseling, and others have been replicated or jettisoned under lockdown. We also talk about how these students are adapting to the return of in-person schooling and whether schools in general are providing the necessary services for them.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, joins us to talk about how Russia-gate is becoming China-gate on the heels of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s phone call this week, how US Capitol Police and Joe Biden are responding to MAGA folks returning to DC on September 18th for another rally, and The Washington Post's attacks on Politico for allegedly causing lasting damage to the profession of political journalism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961941_0:81:640:561_1920x0_80_0_0_ac772e8c870cb1f90687bd81ad51bbb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, joe biden, china, washington dc, schools, press freedom, healthcare, sputnik radio, radio sputnik, wikileaks, vaccines, russiagate, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио

Mandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs

08:42 GMT 11.09.2021
Mandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Biden issues new mandates and rules in face of the Delta surge. Will these be enough to stave off the pandemic?
Dr. Gene Olinger, professor at Boston University, the principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. and a recipient of the NIH Director Award, joins us to talk about President Biden’s national address yesterday laying out his 6-prong approach to curbing the continued COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and whether these proposals correspond to best health practices or if they are more political in nature. We also talk about how much has our infrastructure and collective consciousness changed to adapt to living with the virus, and what lessons we have learned from the pandemic.
Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube, talks to us about the revelations related to the Julian Assange case after the audio of an interview with the main witness in the indictment against Assange, Siggi Thordarson, was released this week. We talk about the discrepancies between the statements in the interview and legal documents, how the hacking accusations could be fabricated and what this could mean for the case and press freedom.
Anna Castonguay, licensed and board certified behavior analyst and clinical director at Autism Learning Partners, joins us to talk about how changes in our education system during the pandemic have affected special needs students, whether remote learning is a suitable solution, and how services like speech therapy, physical therapy, school counseling, and others have been replicated or jettisoned under lockdown. We also talk about how these students are adapting to the return of in-person schooling and whether schools in general are providing the necessary services for them.
Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, joins us to talk about how Russia-gate is becoming China-gate on the heels of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s phone call this week, how US Capitol Police and Joe Biden are responding to MAGA folks returning to DC on September 18th for another rally, and The Washington Post's attacks on Politico for allegedly causing lasting damage to the profession of political journalism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:46 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Still Haunted by Rape Claims as Feminists 'Plan to Disrupt' Man United Return
08:43 GMTWeekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
08:43 GMTAmerica's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
08:43 GMTTwenty Years After 9/11, The People of The United States Must Stand Against Imperialist War
08:42 GMTMandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
08:41 GMTNATO Chief Backs Biden Afghan Pullout, Warns It's 'Easier to Start a Military Operation Than End It’
08:25 GMTHaiti's Prosecutor Invites Prime Minister for Questioning on President Moise Assassination
08:18 GMTWhy Will It Be 'Difficult' for the Taliban to 'Disown' ETIM Despite its Assurances to China?
08:13 GMTLive Updates: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Prayers for 9/11 Victims and Survivors in Message to Biden
08:01 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Have a Plan How to Dodge Virginia Roberts Giuffre Rape Suit'
08:00 GMT'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
07:30 GMTHero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
07:29 GMTUK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
07:26 GMTThree People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary
07:22 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Recounts How & Why 9/11 Changed West's Security Policy, Pushing it Closer to Israel
07:16 GMTEscape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are
07:12 GMTRussian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says
07:00 GMTRecall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
06:23 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Installed at Baikonur Launch Pad, Roscosmos Says
05:49 GMTCIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say