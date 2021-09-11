Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/live-updates-australia-surpasses-70000-covid-19-cases-1088972236.html
Live Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases
Live Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.616 million, while over 223.8 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
Live Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases

Live Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases

04:29 GMT 11.09.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.616 million, while over 223.8 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The US is still the most-affected nation amid the pandemic; over 40.8 million have been infected and the death toll exceeds 658,000. In light of the quick spread of the Delta variant, the Joe Biden administration has decided to impose compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all employees of the US federal government.
The United States is followed by India, which has over 33.1 million confirmed cases and more than 442,000 deaths, and Brazil, with 20.9 million confirmed cases and over 585,000 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Denmark has cancelled all restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:44 GMT 11.09.2021
Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases
