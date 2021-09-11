Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/israeli-defence-forces-claim-they-intercepted-missile-launched-from-gaza-1088991248.html
Israel Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
Israel Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
This comes after the Israeli Army on Friday said it had intercepted one missile launched from the Gaza Strip. 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T18:22+0000
2021-09-11T18:22+0000
2021-09-11T18:40+0000
israel
rocket
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1088991248.jpg?1631385611
The Israel Defence Forces have claimed that they have intercepted a missile launched from Gaza.Earlier on Saturday, sirens sounded in the town of Sderot and on the border with Gaza.
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, rocket, gaza
Israel Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
18:22 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 18:40 GMT 11.09.2021)
Being updated
This comes after the Israeli Army on Friday said it had intercepted one missile launched from the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Defence Forces have claimed that they have intercepted a missile launched from Gaza.
Earlier on Saturday, sirens sounded in the town of Sderot and on the border with Gaza.