International
Israeli Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza

Israel Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
Israel Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
This comes after the Israeli Army on Friday said it had intercepted one missile launched from the Gaza Strip. 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T18:22+0000
2021-09-11T18:40+0000
israel
rocket
gaza
The Israel Defence Forces have claimed that they have intercepted a missile launched from Gaza.Earlier on Saturday, sirens sounded in the town of Sderot and on the border with Gaza.
israel
gaza
israel, rocket, gaza

Israel Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza

18:22 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 18:40 GMT 11.09.2021)
Being updated
This comes after the Israeli Army on Friday said it had intercepted one missile launched from the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Defence Forces have claimed that they have intercepted a missile launched from Gaza.
Earlier on Saturday, sirens sounded in the town of Sderot and on the border with Gaza.
