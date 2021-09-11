Huge 'Pillar of Light' Spotted in China - Video

A peculiar sight was caught on camera this week in Shenyang, China.The phenomenon in question looked like a tall pillar of light shooting from the ground straight into the sky.While this scene may indeed look mysterious and perhaps spooky, some social media users were quick to discern what was going on, pointing out that it was merely light reflected off the façade of a building.According to The Sun, a local meteorologist, Xia Chuandong, explained that the thick clouds in the area "largely obscured the structure", and that "water vapour in the air amplified the light", thus producing the effect visible in the video.
While the view in the video may appear mysterious, observant social media users seem to have quickly figured out the nature of this phenomenon.
A peculiar sight was caught on camera this week in Shenyang, China.
The phenomenon in question looked like a tall pillar of light shooting from the ground straight into the sky.
While this scene may indeed look mysterious and perhaps spooky, some social media users were quick to discern what was going on, pointing out that it was merely light reflected off the façade of a building.
Can anyone confirm?
Shenyang, China. Yesterday, September 8th at 7:45am in the morning. Crowds gathering and recording what looks like biblical light👀 pic.twitter.com/5xxepE54jb
According to The Sun, a local meteorologist, Xia Chuandong, explained that the thick clouds in the area "largely obscured the structure", and that "water vapour in the air amplified the light", thus producing the effect visible in the video.