Haiti's Prosecutor Invites Prime Minister for Questioning on President Moise Assassination
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry was invited by the country's chief public prosecutor Bedford Claude to testify in the... 11.09.2021
A letter by prosecutors, seen by Sputnik, suggests that Henry had several phone calls, including two on 7 July, the day of Moise's assassination, with one of the main suspects, Joseph Felix Badio.Additionally, local mobile operator Digicel confirmed that a call between Henry and Badio took place several hours after Moise's murder. Badio is currently at large.Moise was shot dead at his residence on 7 July, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.
haiti, assassination, jovenel moise

Haiti's Prosecutor Invites Prime Minister for Questioning on President Moise Assassination

08:25 GMT 11.09.2021
© AP Photo / Joseph OdelynHaiti's designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry, center, and interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, right, pose for a group photo with other authorities in front of a portrait of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at at the National Pantheon Museum during a memorial service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Haiti's designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry, center, and interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, right, pose for a group photo with other authorities in front of a portrait of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at at the National Pantheon Museum during a memorial service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry was invited by the country's chief public prosecutor Bedford Claude to testify in the investigation of President Jovenel Moise's murder, after reports showed that Henry had a telephone conversation with one of the possible organizers of the assassination.
A letter by prosecutors, seen by Sputnik, suggests that Henry had several phone calls, including two on 7 July, the day of Moise's assassination, with one of the main suspects, Joseph Felix Badio.
"The Head of the Criminal Prosecution would be grateful if you would ... come to the Public Prosecutor's Office in this jurisdiction on Tuesday 14 September 2021 to cooperate with the Haitian justice," the letter addressed to Henry said.
Additionally, local mobile operator Digicel confirmed that a call between Henry and Badio took place several hours after Moise's murder. Badio is currently at large.
Moise was shot dead at his residence on 7 July, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.
