Fuel Tank Explosion in Northeastern China Leaves 8 People Dead, 5 Injured – Reports

According to the CGTN broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Dalian. All the injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital.The fire, which erupted after the explosion, has already been extinguished.An investigation into the incident has been opened.
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Eight people died and five more were injured on Saturday as a result of a fuel tank explosion in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, Chinese media reported.
According to the CGTN broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Dalian. All the injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital.
The fire, which erupted after the explosion, has already been extinguished.
An investigation into the incident has been opened.
🇨🇳 Eight people were killed and another five injured after a leaking gas tank exploded in #Dalian City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on early Saturday morning. 🇨🇳 9月11日凌晨，中国 #大连市 一住户家中液化气罐泄漏并引发爆炸。致8人死亡，另有5人受伤。 pic.twitter.com/Eect8Si9fQ