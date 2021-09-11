9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Ex-Navy SEAL 'Credited With Killing Bin Laden' Warns of 'Division' in United States
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinRetired Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, 38, who says he shot and killed Osama bin Laden, poses for a portrait in Washington, Friday, Nov. 14, 2014
O'Neill suggested that 9/11 should serve as a "reminder of shared American values", and not just as a memorial to those killed in the attacks.
Robert O'Neill, a former member of the US SEAL Team Six and the man "credited with killing" the notorious terrorist leader and al-Qaeda* founder Osama bin Laden, has warned about a threat the United States may now be facing at home, Fox News reports.
During an interview with the media outlet, O'Neill explained that his biggest concern is "the division in this country".
"Most people are good to each other. But the anger and the division gets the ratings, and that's what people hear. A lot of people know if they keep people divided they can stay in power and it's wrong", he said. "We can disagree with each other but we're on the same team when it all comes down to it".
Speaking on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the ex-Navy SEAL urged people in the United States to find common ground.
"One of my friends Dakota Meyer always says, 'I don't want another 9/11 but I'll take another 9/12 because it united all of us'", he remarked. "And not just Americans, but our way of life, because I think it was 84 countries lost people in the twin towers".
O'Neill further suggested that 9/11 should serve not just as a memorial to "those who were lost in the attacks and following years", but also as a "reminder of shared American values", as the media outlet put it.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.