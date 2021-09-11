https://sputniknews.com/20210911/ex-mossad-chief-recounts-how--why-911-changed-wests-security-policy-pushing-it-closer-to-israel-1088974748.html

Ex-Mossad Chief Recounts How & Why 9/11 Changed West's Security Policy, Pushing it Closer to Israel

11.09.2021

9/11: 20 years later

Danny Yatom, the former head of Israel's spy agency, the Mossad, remembers well that tragic Tuesday, 11 September 2001, when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York. A third plane hit a part of the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defence. The last one -- with which the al-Qaeda terrorists planned to hit the White House -- fell in an open field following a clash between the passengers of the aircraft and the extremists. At that time, Yatom had already left the Mossad but he was still an important figure within Israel's security apparatus and someone who had been linked to key players of Israeli politics. Shocker The events of 11 September didn't catch Yatom by surprise. With an impressive military career under his belt, and with in-depth knowledge about the various terrorist groups and their capabilities, he knew well of the hazards extremists organisations posed.But the scope of the attack and the fact that it was carried out on American soil was nevertheless a shocker. It was just as surprising for the US. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people and 25,000 being injured, causing $2 trillion in damage. Advice Needed When the dust settled, the US started to analyse what went wrong. With that came a change in policy. "The tragedy changed America's offensive and defensive approaches. It changed their security procedures. They became more meticulous in checking travellers, started to rely more on technology and manometer and implemented many regulations on what was banned or permissible on a flight." What it also changed was the US and many other states' attitude towards Israel. Shortly after he left the Mossad, Yatom became a politician and saw multiple delegations from all over the world coming to Israel in search for advice. Now, twenty years after the notorious attacks, he says the world hasn't become safer but politicians and the public have become more aware of the dangers posed by radicals. What they also understood is that in order to maintain their countries' security they needed to make sure that stability was also available in other parts of the world. This was used as a pretext by many Western states to launch military campaigns in such countries as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. They claimed they wanted to curb terror, but as extremists keep rearing their heads in many of those states, while the price for their endeavour continues to claim lives and take a financial toll, some have realised they would be better off without boots on the ground. The US has already left Afghanistan; its last troops left the war-torn country at the end of August. Washington is also planning to take a similar step in Iraq, vowing to withdraw its forces by the end of this year. Yatom understands the reasons behind their decision but warns that the battle against extremists is far from over. *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

Martian That whole 9/11 crime was a mutual venture of USrael and IsrAmerca with one aim in mind: a total world domination. 1

