Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/escape-from-israels-most-guarded-prison-was-possible-due-to-9-mistakes-here-they-are-1088973452.html
Escape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are
Escape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are
The probe into the country's most notorious jailbreak has yet to kick off, but some failures have already been highlighted by Israeli media. These included a... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T07:16+0000
2021-09-11T07:19+0000
israel
probe
prisoners
prison
palestinians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088975298_0:0:1620:912_1920x0_80_0_0_e9d82418a722f8d9b5a1c3d2379f22fc.jpg
Four out of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa prison in northern Israel have been caught. The hunt for the remaining two continues.Minister of Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev has already stated that he would open a probe into the prison break that has attracted much local and international media attention. He has also promised to "turn every stone" in order to understand what went wrong, and how the escape was made possible.For now, Israeli authorities are still scratching their heads over how the six escaped from the most secure Israeli prison but local media says there was too much negligence around that incident and that the writing has long been on the wall.Fatal MistakesHere are the main nine mistakes made by Israel that enabled the six Palestinians, all of whom had been charged with terrorism activity, to escape.1. In 2014, three out of the six escapees attempted an escape. At the time, they were being kept in the same cell and used the same method -- digging a tunnel that was hidden under one of the bathroom tiles. They were eventually caught, but jail authorities failed to treat the hole they had dug. The inmates were punished but they were not separated.2. According to prison regulations, inmates are supposed to be shuffled around once every six months. That is done in order to prevent them from bonding but in the case of the six, that measure was not implemented.3. The prisoners dug a tunnel that was 21 to 25 metres long. How did they know the direction it should be taken? And how did they figure out where the exit should be? Reports suggest that the answers to these questions they found online, as a detailed plan of the Gilboa prison was publicly available on the website of the architectural office that designed and built the jail.4. A week before the escape, Zakaria Zubeidi, a Palestinian inmate from Fatah, asked the prison authorities to move him into a cell together with the five inmates that belonged to a radical group, the Islamic Jihad. Normally, convicts stick together according to their affiliation and the fact that such a request was submitted should have rang an alarm. But it didn't and the transfer was made, resulting in the escape.5. On the night of the escape, a female warden who was stationed at the watch tower fell asleep. On Friday, after she gave her testimony, she even admitted that she heard noises but ignored them and continued sleeping. In addition, another tower that's observing the area of the tunnel's exit was not manned, and authorities say it was because of "staffing issues".6. The Gilboa prison has a control room with multiple monitors. On the night of the escape, the room was manned but the wardens were not watching the screens.7. A year ago, the prison has purchased an advanced taping system that aimed at listening to the conversations of the inmates and fish suspicious content. It was also aimed at blocking dangerous conversations. But it turned out that it has never been activated and that enabled the six prisoners to carry out their operation and even get in touch with a car that has been waiting for them.8. Prisoners know that the Shabak, or Israel's internal spy agency, is watching them. They also know that the prison authorities are watching them from up close. But in the case of the six fugitives those bodies have failed to collect the much-needed intelligence that would prevent their escape.9. Shortly before the jailbreak, the prison changed its phone numbers but it forgot to update the local police station. On the night of the escape, a cab driver that passed in the vicinity of the jail noticed three suspicious men, who were wearing a brown uniform (associated with security prisoners). He alerted the police, which in return tried to reach out to the prison authorities but they failed to do so. As a result, precious time has been wasted.Questions That Still Need to Be AnsweredThere are many other questions that beg to be answered. It is not clear, with which tools the inmates dag the tunnel, where did they throw the soil and how come the sound of digging was not even heard.It is also not clear, whether the six Palestinians have received assistance from within the prison. Evidence indicates that it was indeed the case. The probe that is soon to kick off is bound to find out.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/prison-break-as-israel-continues-manhunt-for-6-palestinian-fugitives-heres-how-they-escaped-1088906890.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088975298_24:0:1464:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eaedcb63e8f6e715bd5521525dccf07b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, probe, prisoners, prison, palestinians

Escape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are

07:16 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 07:19 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / ISRAELI POLICEIsraeli policemen arrest Palestinian militant Zakaria Zubeidi following his escape from Gilboa prison together with other five Palestinians militants, in the Israeli village of Umm Al Ghanam, Israel September 11, 2021.
Israeli policemen arrest Palestinian militant Zakaria Zubeidi following his escape from Gilboa prison together with other five Palestinians militants, in the Israeli village of Umm Al Ghanam, Israel September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / ISRAELI POLICE
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The probe into the country's most notorious jailbreak has yet to kick off, but some failures have already been highlighted by Israeli media. These included a warden that fell asleep despite the noise and the decision to keep the six inmates, some of whom had already attempted an escape, together.
Four out of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa prison in northern Israel have been caught. The hunt for the remaining two continues.
Minister of Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev has already stated that he would open a probe into the prison break that has attracted much local and international media attention. He has also promised to "turn every stone" in order to understand what went wrong, and how the escape was made possible.
For now, Israeli authorities are still scratching their heads over how the six escaped from the most secure Israeli prison but local media says there was too much negligence around that incident and that the writing has long been on the wall.

Fatal Mistakes

Here are the main nine mistakes made by Israel that enabled the six Palestinians, all of whom had been charged with terrorism activity, to escape.
1. In 2014, three out of the six escapees attempted an escape. At the time, they were being kept in the same cell and used the same method -- digging a tunnel that was hidden under one of the bathroom tiles. They were eventually caught, but jail authorities failed to treat the hole they had dug. The inmates were punished but they were not separated.
2. According to prison regulations, inmates are supposed to be shuffled around once every six months. That is done in order to prevent them from bonding but in the case of the six, that measure was not implemented.
A man holds a poster depicting the Palestinian fugitives who broke out of a high-security jail, during a rally in the West bank town of Hebron on September 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Prison Break: As Israel Continues Manhunt for 6 Palestinian Fugitives, Here's How They Escaped
9 September, 10:06 GMT
3. The prisoners dug a tunnel that was 21 to 25 metres long. How did they know the direction it should be taken? And how did they figure out where the exit should be? Reports suggest that the answers to these questions they found online, as a detailed plan of the Gilboa prison was publicly available on the website of the architectural office that designed and built the jail.
4. A week before the escape, Zakaria Zubeidi, a Palestinian inmate from Fatah, asked the prison authorities to move him into a cell together with the five inmates that belonged to a radical group, the Islamic Jihad. Normally, convicts stick together according to their affiliation and the fact that such a request was submitted should have rang an alarm. But it didn't and the transfer was made, resulting in the escape.
5. On the night of the escape, a female warden who was stationed at the watch tower fell asleep. On Friday, after she gave her testimony, she even admitted that she heard noises but ignored them and continued sleeping. In addition, another tower that's observing the area of the tunnel's exit was not manned, and authorities say it was because of "staffing issues".
6. The Gilboa prison has a control room with multiple monitors. On the night of the escape, the room was manned but the wardens were not watching the screens.
7. A year ago, the prison has purchased an advanced taping system that aimed at listening to the conversations of the inmates and fish suspicious content. It was also aimed at blocking dangerous conversations. But it turned out that it has never been activated and that enabled the six prisoners to carry out their operation and even get in touch with a car that has been waiting for them.
8. Prisoners know that the Shabak, or Israel's internal spy agency, is watching them. They also know that the prison authorities are watching them from up close. But in the case of the six fugitives those bodies have failed to collect the much-needed intelligence that would prevent their escape.
9. Shortly before the jailbreak, the prison changed its phone numbers but it forgot to update the local police station. On the night of the escape, a cab driver that passed in the vicinity of the jail noticed three suspicious men, who were wearing a brown uniform (associated with security prisoners). He alerted the police, which in return tried to reach out to the prison authorities but they failed to do so. As a result, precious time has been wasted.
Questions That Still Need to Be Answered
There are many other questions that beg to be answered. It is not clear, with which tools the inmates dag the tunnel, where did they throw the soil and how come the sound of digging was not even heard.
It is also not clear, whether the six Palestinians have received assistance from within the prison. Evidence indicates that it was indeed the case. The probe that is soon to kick off is bound to find out.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:30 GMTHero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
07:29 GMTUK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
07:26 GMTThree People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary
07:22 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Recounts How & Why 9/11 Changed West's Security Policy, Pushing it Closer to Israel
07:16 GMTEscape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are
07:12 GMTRussian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says
07:00 GMTRecall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
06:23 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Installed at Baikonur Launch Pad, Roscosmos Says
05:49 GMTCIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say
05:42 GMTBiden Touts Nation's 'Unity and Resilience' as 'Our Greatest Strength' Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
05:27 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Takeover Caused by Failure of Afghan Political, Military Leadership, NATO Says
05:00 GMT‘Thought I Left My Daughter With No Father’: 9/11 Survivor Who Opted to Help Rescuers in Twin Towers
04:30 GMTOn Thin Ice: Magnificent Golden Retriever Runs Through Frozen Lake
04:29 GMTLive Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases
04:17 GMTBoJo's Ex-Chief Adviser Cummings Mulls Starting OnlyFans Account for Q&A Sessions - Report
04:00 GMT20 Years After 9/11, We’re Still Morons
03:37 GMTQueen's Rep. Who Claimed Her Majesty Supports BLM Under Fire for Bringing Monarch Into Politics
03:31 GMTUK PM Says in 9/11 Anniversary Address That Terrorists Failed to Shake Belief in Freedom, Democracy
03:22 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Northeastern China Leaves 8 People Dead, 5 Injured – Reports
03:03 GMT'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm