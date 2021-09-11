Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/dust-lady-the-story-behind-the-famous-and-iconic-pictures-during-911-tragedy-1088925946.html
'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik)- Stan Honda was working as a contract photographer for Agence France-Presse when his colleague called him early in the... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T08:00+0000
2021-09-11T08:00+0000
9/11: 20 years later
september 11
9/11 attacks
twin towers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088941580_0:129:2048:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3b12e5418242f3669f05b3af32d01e.jpg
Honda was photographing one of the towers when it broke apart, apparently, this was the first tower collapsing.Honda kept on taking photos until it became as dark as night due to the smoke. It was difficult to see anything and eventually, he saw a police officer pulling people into an office building lobby. Honda also went into the lobby. That is where he would take the most famous and iconic pictures of the 9/11 tragedy.After the photo, the woman became known as the "dust lady" in the media. Only in 2002, her identity was released. Her name was Marcy Borders from Bayonne, New Jersey and she was a legal assistant working at the Bank of America in the WTC. Honda and his colleagues went to her to get an interview.Marcy was 28 when the tragedy happened and later she admitted that she would never recover from the depression she developed after the attacks. In 2014, she developed stomach cancer which she believed was triggered by the toxic dust she was exposed to during the collapse of the WTC. She died in 2015 at the age of 42.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/recall-911-on-20th-anniversary-firefighter-remembers-day-that-changed-his-life-forever--1088924792.html
Sputnik, how about some pictures of the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims of U.S. terrorist attacks against foreign countries instead of sentimental human interest stories featuring Yankees who couldn't care less when their military commits murder around the globe?
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088941580_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7ada30f6cfadc6b4ded23919e13e4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
september 11, 9/11 attacks, twin towers

'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy

08:00 GMT 11.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / STAN HONDA(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York. - The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced on September 8, 2021, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York. - The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced on September 8, 2021, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / STAN HONDA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik)- Stan Honda was working as a contract photographer for Agence France-Presse when his colleague called him early in the morning to say a plane had crashed into the WTC.
Honda was photographing one of the towers when it broke apart, apparently, this was the first tower collapsing.

"I got out [of the subway] and above ground, there were hundreds of people looking up towards the twin towers. The buildings were both still standing and both had smoke coming from them, which confused me. I hadn’t heard of the second plane, so I didn’t know what was going on. A giant cloud of smoke and dust appeared, coming in my direction down streets and between buildings. As the cloud advanced, people were running from it," he told Sputnik, adding that he started photographing people looking at the tragedy and the buildings, and then ran toward the trade center.

Honda kept on taking photos until it became as dark as night due to the smoke. It was difficult to see anything and eventually, he saw a police officer pulling people into an office building lobby. Honda also went into the lobby. That is where he would take the most famous and iconic pictures of the 9/11 tragedy.

"A woman came in completely covered in dust. She reminded me of the figures seen in photographs from Pompei. Though she had a business dress and boots on, you couldn’t tell what color they were. She paused for a second near the elevators and I took one frame of her. The next second people were helping her up a flight of stairs, to a safer location," he recalled.

After the photo, the woman became known as the "dust lady" in the media. Only in 2002, her identity was released. Her name was Marcy Borders from Bayonne, New Jersey and she was a legal assistant working at the Bank of America in the WTC. Honda and his colleagues went to her to get an interview.
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
07:00 GMT
3

Marcy was 28 when the tragedy happened and later she admitted that she would never recover from the depression she developed after the attacks. In 2014, she developed stomach cancer which she believed was triggered by the toxic dust she was exposed to during the collapse of the WTC. She died in 2015 at the age of 42.

"I was sad when I heard about her death in 2015. By reading the stories about her, it seemed Marcy had a lot of ups and downs in her life and she had a rough time after the 2001 experience. But her life seemed to be improving until she was diagnosed with stomach cancer. She seemed to be a real survivor of Sept. 11, so it was sad to see her die so young," Honda admitted.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
Sputnik, how about some pictures of the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims of U.S. terrorist attacks against foreign countries instead of sentimental human interest stories featuring Yankees who couldn't care less when their military commits murder around the globe?
Shalom Soros
11 September, 11:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:46 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Still Haunted by Rape Claims as Feminists 'Plan to Disrupt' Man United Return
08:43 GMTWeekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
08:43 GMTAmerica's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
08:43 GMTTwenty Years After 9/11, The People of The United States Must Stand Against Imperialist War
08:42 GMTMandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
08:41 GMTNATO Chief Backs Biden Afghan Pullout, Warns It's 'Easier to Start a Military Operation Than End It’
08:25 GMTHaiti's Prosecutor Invites Prime Minister for Questioning on President Moise Assassination
08:18 GMTWhy Will It Be 'Difficult' for the Taliban to 'Disown' ETIM Despite its Assurances to China?
08:13 GMTLive Updates: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Prayers for 9/11 Victims and Survivors in Message to Biden
08:01 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Have a Plan How to Dodge Virginia Roberts Giuffre Rape Suit'
08:00 GMT'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
07:30 GMTHero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
07:29 GMTUK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
07:26 GMTThree People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary
07:22 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Recounts How & Why 9/11 Changed West's Security Policy, Pushing it Closer to Israel
07:16 GMTEscape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are
07:12 GMTRussian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says
07:00 GMTRecall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
06:23 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Installed at Baikonur Launch Pad, Roscosmos Says
05:49 GMTCIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say