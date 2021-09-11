https://sputniknews.com/20210911/dust-lady-the-story-behind-the-famous-and-iconic-pictures-during-911-tragedy-1088925946.html

'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy

WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik)- Stan Honda was working as a contract photographer for Agence France-Presse when his colleague called him early in the...

9/11: 20 years later

september 11

9/11 attacks

twin towers

Honda was photographing one of the towers when it broke apart, apparently, this was the first tower collapsing.Honda kept on taking photos until it became as dark as night due to the smoke. It was difficult to see anything and eventually, he saw a police officer pulling people into an office building lobby. Honda also went into the lobby. That is where he would take the most famous and iconic pictures of the 9/11 tragedy.After the photo, the woman became known as the "dust lady" in the media. Only in 2002, her identity was released. Her name was Marcy Borders from Bayonne, New Jersey and she was a legal assistant working at the Bank of America in the WTC. Honda and his colleagues went to her to get an interview.Marcy was 28 when the tragedy happened and later she admitted that she would never recover from the depression she developed after the attacks. In 2014, she developed stomach cancer which she believed was triggered by the toxic dust she was exposed to during the collapse of the WTC. She died in 2015 at the age of 42.

Shalom Soros Sputnik, how about some pictures of the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims of U.S. terrorist attacks against foreign countries instead of sentimental human interest stories featuring Yankees who couldn't care less when their military commits murder around the globe? 0

