https://sputniknews.com/20210911/demonstrators-protest-in-vienna-against-covid-19-restrictions--1088974508.html
Demonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
Demonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
On 6 September, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that Austria may restrict unvaccinated citizens' access to public places in the even of a spike in COVID-19...
vienna
austria
protest
covid-19
Protesters rally in Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Austria's government.Earlier this week, Austrian authorities announced that starting from 15 September, the government would tighten a range of COVID-19 measures.From 15 September, whenever the intensive care load reaches 10 percent, it will again be necessary to wear an FFP2 mask in all prescribed places; in stores this measure is mandatory for the unvaccinated, and for those vaccinated - only recommended. One week after reaching the intensive care load level of 15 percent (300 beds), nightlife and activities without prescribed seating with more than 500 participants can only be visited by those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection.To date, 70 percent of Austria's population has been vaccinated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Demonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions

11:04 GMT 11.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
Закрытые кафе в пешеходной зоне во время локдауна, объявленного правительством в связи с коронавирусом, в Вене, Австрия - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
Subscribe
On 6 September, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that Austria may restrict unvaccinated citizens' access to public places in the even of a spike in COVID-19 infections and subsequent overload of the health system.
Protesters rally in Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Austria's government.
Earlier this week, Austrian authorities announced that starting from 15 September, the government would tighten a range of COVID-19 measures.
From 15 September, whenever the intensive care load reaches 10 percent, it will again be necessary to wear an FFP2 mask in all prescribed places; in stores this measure is mandatory for the unvaccinated, and for those vaccinated - only recommended. One week after reaching the intensive care load level of 15 percent (300 beds), nightlife and activities without prescribed seating with more than 500 participants can only be visited by those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection.
To date, 70 percent of Austria's population has been vaccinated.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
