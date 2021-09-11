Protesters rally in Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Austria's government.Earlier this week, Austrian authorities announced that starting from 15 September, the government would tighten a range of COVID-19 measures.From 15 September, whenever the intensive care load reaches 10 percent, it will again be necessary to wear an FFP2 mask in all prescribed places; in stores this measure is mandatory for the unvaccinated, and for those vaccinated - only recommended. One week after reaching the intensive care load level of 15 percent (300 beds), nightlife and activities without prescribed seating with more than 500 participants can only be visited by those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection.To date, 70 percent of Austria's population has been vaccinated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vienna
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Demonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
Demonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
On 6 September, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that Austria may restrict unvaccinated citizens' access to public places in the even of a spike in COVID-19 infections and subsequent overload of the health system.
Protesters rally in Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Austria's government.
Earlier this week, Austrian authorities announced that starting from 15 September, the government would tighten a range of COVID-19 measures.
From 15 September, whenever the intensive care load reaches 10 percent, it will again be necessary to wear an FFP2 mask in all prescribed places; in stores this measure is mandatory for the unvaccinated, and for those vaccinated - only recommended. One week after reaching the intensive care load level of 15 percent (300 beds), nightlife and activities without prescribed seating with more than 500 participants can only be visited by those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection. To date, 70 percent of Austria's population has been vaccinated.