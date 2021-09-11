https://sputniknews.com/20210911/cristiano-ronaldo-hailed-as-out-of-the-ordinary-phenomenon-worthy-of-nasa-scrutiny-by-ex-teammate-1088983478.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate

Manchester United acquired Cristiano Ronaldo in a £13 million transfer from Italy’s Juventus. Thus, the acclaimed Portuguese striker has been brought back to... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-11T12:34+0000

2021-09-11T12:34+0000

2021-09-11T12:34+0000

manchester united

juventus

cristiano ronaldo

europe

sport

fc real madrid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/69/1077306904_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4f0d0b74dfd538d56c124d5579000e.jpg

As fans eagerly wait for Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut at the Old Trafford against Newcastle United on Saturday, the Portuguese striker’s former teammate, Liedson da Silva Muniz, has expounded on his remarkable goal record.The retired striker, who spent most of his professional career in Portugal playing for Sporting CP added: “Cristiano should be studied not only by NASA but also by other scientists. He’s an out-of-the-ordinary phenomenon.” According to Liedson, who played alongside Ronaldo for the Portugal side at the 2010 World Cup, the football icon’s achievements left him speechless. The athlete who has won five Ballon d'Or awards and four European Golden Shoes will invariably serve as a role model for “youngsters who dream of becoming a Cristiano Ronaldo in their own lives,” said Ronaldo’s ex-teammate. The 36-year-old is back at Manchester United where he scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first stint at Old Trafford, ahead of leaving to join Spain’s Real Madrid in 2009. The Red Devils re-signed Ronaldo from Italy’s Juventus in a deal that reportedly will see the English club pay an initial €15million ($18 million) plus a potential €8 mln ($9 mln) in bonuses. Ronaldo, who has revealed since that a return to the Old Trafford is like a dream come true, said: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart… I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead." Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United that Ronaldo would “definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure." The Portuguese icon has since vowed that he and Manchester United will be “doing our best to win important things.”

europe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

manchester united, juventus, cristiano ronaldo, europe, sport, fc real madrid