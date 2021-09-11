Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed as 'Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon' Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate
Manchester United acquired Cristiano Ronaldo in a £13 million transfer from Italy’s Juventus. Thus, the acclaimed Portuguese striker has been brought back to... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
As fans eagerly wait for Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut at the Old Trafford against Newcastle United on Saturday, the Portuguese striker’s former teammate, Liedson da Silva Muniz, has expounded on his remarkable goal record.The retired striker, who spent most of his professional career in Portugal playing for Sporting CP added: “Cristiano should be studied not only by NASA but also by other scientists. He’s an out-of-the-ordinary phenomenon.” According to Liedson, who played alongside Ronaldo for the Portugal side at the 2010 World Cup, the football icon’s achievements left him speechless. The athlete who has won five Ballon d'Or awards and four European Golden Shoes will invariably serve as a role model for “youngsters who dream of becoming a Cristiano Ronaldo in their own lives,” said Ronaldo’s ex-teammate. The 36-year-old is back at Manchester United where he scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first stint at Old Trafford, ahead of leaving to join Spain’s Real Madrid in 2009. The Red Devils re-signed Ronaldo from Italy’s Juventus in a deal that reportedly will see the English club pay an initial €15million ($18 million) plus a potential €8 mln ($9 mln) in bonuses. Ronaldo, who has revealed since that a return to the Old Trafford is like a dream come true, said: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart… I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead." Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United that Ronaldo would “definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure." The Portuguese icon has since vowed that he and Manchester United will be “doing our best to win important things.”
europe
Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate

Svetlana Ekimenko
Manchester United acquired Cristiano Ronaldo in a £13 million transfer from Italy’s Juventus. Thus, the acclaimed Portuguese striker has been brought back to the Old Trafford, where he starred from 2003 until 2009, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Red Devils.
As fans eagerly wait for Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut at the Old Trafford against Newcastle United on Saturday, the Portuguese striker’s former teammate, Liedson da Silva Muniz, has expounded on his remarkable goal record.

“It’s absurd, incredible, it leaves you speechless. The stats he’s notched up and his career so far speak for themselves… What can I say apart from praise him?! Each game he plays he beats new records, there’s not much more I can say about him,” said Liedson in an interview with Sport TV cited by The Sun.

The retired striker, who spent most of his professional career in Portugal playing for Sporting CP added: “Cristiano should be studied not only by NASA but also by other scientists. He’s an out-of-the-ordinary phenomenon.” According to Liedson, who played alongside Ronaldo for the Portugal side at the 2010 World Cup, the football icon’s achievements left him speechless.

“Cristiano treated me very well and when I see him doing what he does now I’m very happy for him... He’s a phenomenon who is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. It’s no fluke he’s gone as far as he has in football, it’s the result of a lot of hard work,” said Liedson.

The athlete who has won five Ballon d'Or awards and four European Golden Shoes will invariably serve as a role model for “youngsters who dream of becoming a Cristiano Ronaldo in their own lives,” said Ronaldo’s ex-teammate. The 36-year-old is back at Manchester United where he scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first stint at Old Trafford, ahead of leaving to join Spain’s Real Madrid in 2009.
The Red Devils re-signed Ronaldo from Italy’s Juventus in a deal that reportedly will see the English club pay an initial €15million ($18 million) plus a potential €8 mln ($9 mln) in bonuses. Ronaldo, who has revealed since that a return to the Old Trafford is like a dream come true, said:
"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart… I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."
Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United that Ronaldo would “definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure."
Cristiano Ronaldo has trained all week with Man United following his appearance with Portugal in a September World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, where his two goals won the match.
The Portuguese icon has since vowed that he and Manchester United will be “doing our best to win important things.”
