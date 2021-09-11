Sputnik goes live from the National September 11th Memorial, where a ceremony is taking place to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Traditionally, family members of the victims will gather on the Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of those killed in the 2001 terror attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. There will be six moments of silence observed throughout the ceremony to acknowledge when each of the World Trade Centre towers was hit and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people, and injured more than 25,000 injured at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
2021
Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
Six moments of silence will be observed throughout the ceremony symbolising all the attacks that happened at the World Trade Centre, at the Pentagon and in Somerset County in Pennsylvania on 11 September 2001.
Sputnik goes live from the National September 11th Memorial, where a ceremony is taking place to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Traditionally, family members of the victims will gather on the Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of those killed in the 2001 terror attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
There will be six moments of silence observed throughout the ceremony to acknowledge when each of the World Trade Centre towers was hit and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people, and injured more than 25,000 injured at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.