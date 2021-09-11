Registration was successful!
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
Six moments of silence will be observed throughout the ceremony symbolising all the attacks that happened at the World Trade Centre, at the Pentagon and in... 11.09.2021
9/11: 20 years later
new york city
9/11
commemoration ceremony
9/11 attacks
Sputnik goes live from the National September 11th Memorial, where a ceremony is taking place to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Traditionally, family members of the victims will gather on the Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of those killed in the 2001 terror attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. There will be six moments of silence observed throughout the ceremony to acknowledge when each of the World Trade Centre towers was hit and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people, and injured more than 25,000 injured at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
new york city, 9/11, commemoration ceremony, 9/11 attacks

Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

12:19 GMT 11.09.2021
A US flag adorns a metal apron at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 10, 2021, that is inscribed with names of people who died on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the city.
A US flag adorns a metal apron at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 10, 2021, that is inscribed with names of people who died on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the city.
© AFP 2021 / ROBERTO SCHMIDT
Six moments of silence will be observed throughout the ceremony symbolising all the attacks that happened at the World Trade Centre, at the Pentagon and in Somerset County in Pennsylvania on 11 September 2001.
Sputnik goes live from the National September 11th Memorial, where a ceremony is taking place to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Traditionally, family members of the victims will gather on the Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of those killed in the 2001 terror attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
There will be six moments of silence observed throughout the ceremony to acknowledge when each of the World Trade Centre towers was hit and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people, and injured more than 25,000 injured at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
