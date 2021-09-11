BoJo's Ex-Chief Adviser Cummings Mulls Starting OnlyFans Account for Q&A Sessions - Report

UK political strategist Dominic Cummings said on Friday that he "will look into" creating an OnlyFans account, The Mirror reported.In a recent live Q&A session on the paid subscription-based email newsletter Substack, the former chief adviser reportedly expressed regret that the platform was experiencing certain technical difficulties.Later on, he reportedly said he was looking at options for a video version of the "ask me anything" sessions he hosts on the site from time to time. After soliciting feedback from his subscribers, one advised that he "take notes from the gaming community", streaming live to paying members on sites like OnlyFans or Twitch. it is unclear whether the balding 49-year-old was being serious, given that OnlyFans is widely known as a highly successful marketplace for sex workers and pornography content creators.In late August, OnlyFans announced a total ban on any "sexually explicit conduct" from 1 October, presumably due to a conflict with investors, eventually causing an outcry and a flow of memes from users of social networks and creators of this very content. Back then, the site announced that it wanted to focus on producers of safe-for-work content and online influencers.However, a few days later, under an onslaught of public pressure, the site seemingly surrendered and announced the abortion of the implementation of the new policy.
From July 2019 to mid-November 2020, Cummings was the top adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He resigned from the government following a scandal involving him travelling to his parents' farm while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and has since been critical of the cabinet's response to the pandemic and Johnson's leadership.
