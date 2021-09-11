BJP Leader Shares a Clip of 'Rafting' in Flooded Delhi Streets in Dig at Chief Minister

After India's National Capital became submerged on Saturday due to heavy downpours and waterlogging, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal by filming a clip showing him rowing through the city's streets. In the video, Bagga can be seen sitting in an inflatable raft and saying in Hindi: "I wanted to visit Rishikesh for river rafting in this season so bad. Due to [the] coronavirus and lockdowns, I couldn't go. I am extremely thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing rafting opportunities across Delhi".On Saturday, several arteries in the city were either partially or completely waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this year's highly unusual monsoon season has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far - the highest in 46 years. Meanwhile, the excessive flooding in the city has since become a source of merriment for kids as they have been seen swimming in the waterlogged streets.However, commuter traffic hs been disrupted as flooded roads caused massive traffic jams. Videos of a waterlogged Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi were also shared widely on social media platforms. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) additionally took to Twitter to say the situation only lasted for a "short while". At least four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the extreme weather.
Delhi has been hit by heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the showers will continue on Sunday morning. The rainfall has already turned lethal as a man drowned north of the city on Saturday.
#WATCH | Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre.
