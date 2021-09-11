Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/bjp-leader-shares-a-clip-of-rafting-in-flooded-delhi-streets-in-dig-at-chief-minister-1088986929.html
BJP Leader Shares a Clip of 'Rafting' in Flooded Delhi Streets in Dig at Chief Minister
BJP Leader Shares a Clip of 'Rafting' in Flooded Delhi Streets in Dig at Chief Minister
Delhi has been hit by heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the showers will continue on Sunday morning. The rainfall has... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T16:36+0000
2021-09-11T16:36+0000
delhi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
rain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088989695_0:0:1139:642_1920x0_80_0_0_279eea24b301a81a50b0c4895d0f5838.jpg
After India's National Capital became submerged on Saturday due to heavy downpours and waterlogging, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal by filming a clip showing him rowing through the city's streets. In the video, Bagga can be seen sitting in an inflatable raft and saying in Hindi: "I wanted to visit Rishikesh for river rafting in this season so bad. Due to [the] coronavirus and lockdowns, I couldn't go. I am extremely thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing rafting opportunities across Delhi".On Saturday, several arteries in the city were either partially or completely waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this year's highly unusual monsoon season has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far - the highest in 46 years. Meanwhile, the excessive flooding in the city has since become a source of merriment for kids as they have been seen swimming in the waterlogged streets.However, commuter traffic hs been disrupted as flooded roads caused massive traffic jams. Videos of a waterlogged Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi were also shared widely on social media platforms. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) additionally took to Twitter to say the situation only lasted for a "short while". At least four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the extreme weather.
delhi
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088989695_102:0:1037:701_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7cb91b58300cf1bdd760088d949e46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, rain

BJP Leader Shares a Clip of 'Rafting' in Flooded Delhi Streets in Dig at Chief Minister

16:36 GMT 11.09.2021
© Photo : Tajinder Pal Singh BaggaJanata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal by filming a clip showing him rowing through the city's streets
Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal by filming a clip showing him rowing through the city's streets - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© Photo : Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
Delhi has been hit by heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the showers will continue on Sunday morning. The rainfall has already turned lethal as a man drowned north of the city on Saturday.
After India's National Capital became submerged on Saturday due to heavy downpours and waterlogging, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal by filming a clip showing him rowing through the city's streets.
In the video, Bagga can be seen sitting in an inflatable raft and saying in Hindi: "I wanted to visit Rishikesh for river rafting in this season so bad. Due to [the] coronavirus and lockdowns, I couldn't go. I am extremely thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing rafting opportunities across Delhi".
On Saturday, several arteries in the city were either partially or completely waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this year's highly unusual monsoon season has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far - the highest in 46 years.
Meanwhile, the excessive flooding in the city has since become a source of merriment for kids as they have been seen swimming in the waterlogged streets.
However, commuter traffic hs been disrupted as flooded roads caused massive traffic jams.
Videos of a waterlogged Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi were also shared widely on social media platforms. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) additionally took to Twitter to say the situation only lasted for a "short while".
At least four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the extreme weather.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:38 GMTBrooklyn Jail Hosting Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly Has Serious Sanitary Issues, Attorneys Say
16:36 GMTBJP Leader Shares a Clip of 'Rafting' in Flooded Delhi Streets in Dig at Chief Minister
16:13 GMTTaxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One, Reports Say
16:09 GMTFarmers Call Off Week-Long Protest in India's Haryana After Gov't Agrees to Their Demands
15:53 GMTLebanon's Hezbollah Says Iranian Fuel Shipments Proves Ability to 'Confront US Siege'
15:36 GMTHarris: September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved
15:17 GMTDespite Toying With 'Mini Brexit' Norway Not Expected to 'Jeopardise' Ties with EU Bloc
15:17 GMTMeghan Markle Won't Appear in a New Documentary on Prince Philip
14:33 GMTKhamenei Lauds Iran's Naval Might as Mini-Armada That Terrorised US on High Seas Returns Home
14:31 GMTPolice Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris
14:02 GMTEx-UK Defence Secretary Threatened UK Gov't With 'World's Biggest S**tshow', Claims Explosive Memoir
14:02 GMT'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure
13:47 GMTGeorge W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:44 GMT'Jill, What is It?' Joe Biden's First Reaction to 9/11 in Spotlight on 20th Anniversary of Attacks
13:20 GMTJet Fuel Can Melt Steel Beams? 9/11 Eyewitness Reveals Why He Doesn’t Believe It Was an Inside Job
13:03 GMTPentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks
12:34 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate
12:23 GMTRussian MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea
12:19 GMTCommemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
11:48 GMT'Hard Times': COVID Looms Over Ganesha Festivities as Indian Sculptors Fear Worst is Yet to Come