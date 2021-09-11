https://sputniknews.com/20210911/americas-patience-with-president-biden-is-running-thin-1088966406.html
America's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
America's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Joe Biden pulling the nomination of David... 11.09.2021
America's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Joe Biden pulling the nomination of David Chipman to lead ATF, and Apple must ease App Store rules per U.S. judge orders.
GUESTKen Stranahan - Visual Effects Artist and Painter | Working on the X-Files Show, CGI, and Augmented RealityJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Natural Immunity, Federal Government Vaccine Mandates, and Vaccine Booster ShotsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ken Stranahan on his visual effects resume, working in Hollywood, and virtual reality technology. Ken spoke about his backstory and how he began his career in visual effects artistry. Ken discussed the work in virtual reality he's been involved in and how virtual reality is evolving for future generations.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the Joe Biden COVID19 press conference, incitement against unvaccinated people, and Dr. Fauci on natural immunity. Jason talked about the recent speech by Joe Biden and the lack of facts in his speech. Jason spoke about the small businesses that may be affected by vaccine mandates and the years it will take to sue against these mandates.
America's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Joe Biden pulling the nomination of David Chipman to lead ATF, and Apple must ease App Store rules per U.S. judge orders.
Ken Stranahan - Visual Effects Artist and Painter | Working on the X-Files Show, CGI, and Augmented Reality
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Natural Immunity, Federal Government Vaccine Mandates, and Vaccine Booster Shots
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ken Stranahan on his visual effects resume, working in Hollywood, and virtual reality technology. Ken spoke about his backstory and how he began his career in visual effects artistry. Ken discussed the work in virtual reality he's been involved in and how virtual reality is evolving for future generations.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the Joe Biden COVID19 press conference, incitement against unvaccinated people, and Dr. Fauci on natural immunity. Jason talked about the recent speech by Joe Biden and the lack of facts in his speech. Jason spoke about the small businesses that may be affected by vaccine mandates and the years it will take to sue against these mandates.
