Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

Airstrikes Reported in Central Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch - Reports
Airstrikes Reported in Central Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch - Reports
Social media reports earlier indicated that Israeli fighter jets were seen flying over Gaza, signalling a possible retaliation for an earlier missile launched... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
Airstrikes Reported in Central Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch - Reports

22:42 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 23:09 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / AMIR COHENStreaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel September 11, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel September 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
All materialsWrite to the author
Social media reports earlier indicated that Israeli fighter jets were seen flying over Gaza, signalling a possible retaliation for an earlier missile launched at Israel from across the border.
A batch of Israeli Air Force jets were spotted in the sky over the Palestinian Gaza Strip and explosions were heard, indicating that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted airstrikes in the area, local media reported.
The media speculated that the target of the air raid was a military facility controlled by the Palestinian Hamas group in central Gaza. The initial strike was followed by a second and a third aimed at a different target, presumably the 13th Battalion of the Qassam Brigade, according to reports.
The IDF is yet to confirm an air operation in Gaza or its intended targets.
According to Israeli media, the IDF began targeting sites in the northern and central Gaza Strip early Sunday morning after rockets were reportedly fired into southern Israel on Saturday. No injuries from the Israeli side were reported.
According to reports, Abu Obadiah, a spokesperson for the Hamas military wing, the Qassam Brigade, spoke in the Gaza Strip shortly before red alert sirens were heard over southern Israel, congratulating the six Palestinian fugitives who recently escaped an Israeli prison.
After a missile was fired into Israel on Friday night in response to the detention of two of the escaped Gilboa Prison fugitives, a red alert was issued for the second time in two days. Later that night, two more people were apprehended by Israeli authorities.
