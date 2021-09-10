Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/white-house-more-concerned-about-lack-of-women-in-afghan-cabinet-than-terrorists-tom-cotton-says-1088936985.html
White House More Concerned About Lack of Women in Afghan Cabinet Than Terrorists, Tom Cotton Says
White House More Concerned About Lack of Women in Afghan Cabinet Than Terrorists, Tom Cotton Says
White House Is More Concerned About Women in Afghan Cabinet ‘Than It’s Full of Terrorists’ - Senator
2021-09-10T04:05+0000
2021-09-10T04:05+0000
tom cotton
terrorists
afghan government
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103696/39/1036963979_0:106:5184:3022_1920x0_80_0_0_709450484a17aedcaa0ef3a270125820.jpg
Republican member of Senate Armed Services Committee Tom Cotton claimed on Thursday that the current administration significantly plays down the situation in Afghanistan by expressing concern about the gender composition of the country’s government although it, according to the GOP lawmaker, consists of “the same gang of terrorist savages that we saw 25 years ago.”Speaking to the Fox News, Cotton referred to recent US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks regarding the fact that Taliban hasn’t formed enough “inclusive” cabinet the Taliban had promised.Meanwhile, many of Islamist group leaders, who received posts in the new government, are on the US terrorist blacklist. In particular, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who was said to manage a major terror cell known as the Haqqani Network, has a $10 million bounty on his head from the FBI.In addition, the son of late Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Mohammad Yaqoob, was appointed as Defense Minister. His father reportedly helped Al Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden to hide from allied western forces.Cotton noted that Biden and Blinken have been saying for weeks that we could expect a “‘new and improved’ and ‘moderate and inclusive’ Taliban.”Cotton mentioned one of the most notorious government appointments, Hibatullah Akhundzada, now head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Third Supreme Leader of the Taliban. His son, Abdur Rahman Akhundzada, reportedly died in July 2017 while committing a suicide bombing during a Taliban attack on one of the military bases of the Afghan army in Gereshk town of Helmand province.The Taliban announced their new government on 2 September, but the world has not rushed to recognize it. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that all appointments are temporary, adding that heads of other ministries would be announced shortly.*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103696/39/1036963979_310:0:4918:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e58a749ad785910ce897bb1aa48380.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tom cotton, terrorists, afghan government

White House More Concerned About Lack of Women in Afghan Cabinet Than Terrorists, Tom Cotton Says

04:05 GMT 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonSen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Army Lt. Gen. John Nicholson Jr., as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, before the the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing considering his promotion to General, Commander, Resolute Support.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Army Lt. Gen. John Nicholson Jr., as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, before the the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing considering his promotion to General, Commander, Resolute Support. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, the Taliban military movement announced an all-male interim Afghan government, after the organization established control over the country in mid-August. Afghan leaders, nevertheless, promised that they would “have posts for women with the respect for the Sharia laws.”
Republican member of Senate Armed Services Committee Tom Cotton claimed on Thursday that the current administration significantly plays down the situation in Afghanistan by expressing concern about the gender composition of the country’s government although it, according to the GOP lawmaker, consists of “the same gang of terrorist savages that we saw 25 years ago.”
Speaking to the Fox News, Cotton referred to recent US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks regarding the fact that Taliban hasn’t formed enough “inclusive” cabinet the Taliban had promised.
"The international community has made clear its expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government," Blinken said.
Meanwhile, many of Islamist group leaders, who received posts in the new government, are on the US terrorist blacklist. In particular, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who was said to manage a major terror cell known as the Haqqani Network, has a $10 million bounty on his head from the FBI.
In addition, the son of late Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Mohammad Yaqoob, was appointed as Defense Minister. His father reportedly helped Al Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden to hide from allied western forces.
Cotton noted that Biden and Blinken have been saying for weeks that we could expect a “‘new and improved’ and ‘moderate and inclusive’ Taliban.”

“It’s the same gang of terrorist savages that we saw 25 years ago,” he said. “The Biden administration seems to be more worried that the cabinet in Afghanistan is full of men rather than it’s full of terrorists.”

Cotton mentioned one of the most notorious government appointments, Hibatullah Akhundzada, now head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Third Supreme Leader of the Taliban. His son, Abdur Rahman Akhundzada, reportedly died in July 2017 while committing a suicide bombing during a Taliban attack on one of the military bases of the Afghan army in Gereshk town of Helmand province.

“The ‘supreme leader’, the ‘Emir’ of the Taliban is so ‘moderate’ that he blessed his own son going off to kill himself to as a suicide bomber years ago," Cotton declared.

The Taliban announced their new government on 2 September, but the world has not rushed to recognize it. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that all appointments are temporary, adding that heads of other ministries would be announced shortly.
*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:11 GMTBiden's Vaccination Plan Doesn't Include Thousands of Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border - Report
04:05 GMTWhite House More Concerned About Lack of Women in Afghan Cabinet Than Terrorists, Tom Cotton Says
03:21 GMTNetizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'
02:22 GMTWright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported
02:00 GMTGoogle Practices 'Antiracism Training,' Promoting CRT to Employees - Report
01:59 GMTUS Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals
00:32 GMT20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
00:27 GMTTaliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
YesterdayUS Treasury Report Reveals Wealthiest Americans Underpaying $163Bln Taxes per Year
YesterdayMerkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’
YesterdayWall Street Falls as Pandemic-Era Low in US Jobless Claims Triggers Fed's Taper Fears
YesterdayAt Least Six People Injured in Shooting Incident in Illinois, US - Reports
YesterdayBiden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayAfghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
YesterdayBiden Renews 20-Year-Long Bush National Terrorism Emergency Declaration – Notice
YesterdayBiden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
YesterdayPresident Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge