Watch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – It has snowed in the western part of Cameroon, according to media reports.
2021-09-10T22:26+0000
2021-09-10T22:26+0000
2021-09-10T22:26+0000
cameroon
weather
climate change
snow
According to the CRTV broadcaster, the hail and snow were registered in the settlements of Bana and Bakou.The snow damaged several roofs and plantations, as well as disrupted the traffic.According to the mayor of Bana, the snow, which is a highly rare phenomenon for this part of Africa, is a sign of climate change.
