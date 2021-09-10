Videos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
21:46 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 22:40 GMT 10.09.2021)
An on-going fire has engulfed the rooftop of the St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Queens, New York.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Massive fire reported at St. John’s Hospital in New York City#Queens l #NY— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 10, 2021
Fire personnel report the fire appears to have originated on the rooftop. Hospital staff and patients are evacuating the structure.
Fire personnel believe the fire originated on the rooftop. Staff and patients are currently being evacuated. The source of the fire is unknown. No deaths or injuries have been reported. The building had been undergoing renovations to expand capacity since it received a $10.151 million grant from the New York State Department of Health in 2015.
BREAKING 🔥 Massive fire at St John’s Hospital in Far Rockaway, New York City pic.twitter.com/LaW0RGsnEe— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 10, 2021
#NewYorkCity— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) September 10, 2021
Aerial perspective of the roof fire at St. John’s Hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens. pic.twitter.com/0gZvDzKzYq