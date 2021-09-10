Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/us-congressman-says-amazon--facebook-profit-from-antivaccine-misinformation-1088934767.html
US Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation
US Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation
US Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit Form Antivaccine Misinformation
2021-09-10T01:59+0000
2021-09-10T01:59+0000
facebook
misinformation
amazon
big tech
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088935003_0:13:2829:1604_1920x0_80_0_0_05fbfd3af907735fd0f3401fd20098ff.jpg
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff called on the major networks Amazon and Facebook to strengthen the fight against misinformation related to the vaccination against COVID-19.In letters, sent to the companies on Thursday, he accused them of “directly profiting from the sensationalism of antivaccine misinformation,” attributing it to algorithm and recommendation system that spread content, alleging the vaccines are ineffective, contain microchips and may result in infertility among women.The controversy over misinformation on social media and the way it has been moderated has intensified since the latest US presidential elections, after which the previous US president was blocked in major platforms. Trump and many Republicans claim the social networks are limiting free speech when removing posts related to baseless claims of electoral fraud.US President Joe Biden, along with other officials and lawmakers, have complaints of a very different kind, claiming, among other things, that platforms are not taking enough measures to fight conspiracy theories including the anti-vaccination campaign.Shortly after the new administration came in, representatives of major social media platforms, including Google, Facebook, and Twitter, testified in a Congressional hearing over misinformation to respond to accusations related to uncontrolled activity and misinformation.Earlier in July, Biden harshly criticized Facebook for not doing enough to tackle the spread of coronavirus vaccine misinformation. When asked by a reporter about the role of companies like Facebook in spreading false content about vaccinations and the COVID-19 pandemic, he replied that social networks "are killing people.”According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, most of the inappropriate posts on Facebook were made by "12 people," who were said to be accountable for "65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms."Responding to criticism, Facebook claimed that the platform contributed to sharing scientific evidence that vaccines can prevent severe coronavirus syndrome, and over 3.3 million Americans choose their type of immunization via the platform’s tools.
Once again little Schiff-for-brains proves he has gone certifiably insane. Time to vote him out.
1
Why a conspiracy theory when their strongest ally Isra-*ell, have massive new COVID cases?
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088935003_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1af8afa3e410ba7a6ffcd037d3d224d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, misinformation, amazon, big tech, covid-19

US Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation

01:59 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / JIM BOURGU.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021.
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / JIM BOURG
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Major social media platforms have been caught in the crossfire since the problem of moderating content has escalated in recent months. While some claim that tech companies have gone too far in removing and marking biased content, others believe that they must impose stricter rules over misinformation.
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff called on the major networks Amazon and Facebook to strengthen the fight against misinformation related to the vaccination against COVID-19.
In letters, sent to the companies on Thursday, he accused them of “directly profiting from the sensationalism of antivaccine misinformation,” attributing it to algorithm and recommendation system that spread content, alleging the vaccines are ineffective, contain microchips and may result in infertility among women.
“Recent investigations have shown that anti-vaccine audiences have grown to 37.8 million followers on Facebook and Instagram,” Schiff wrote, citing a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
The controversy over misinformation on social media and the way it has been moderated has intensified since the latest US presidential elections, after which the previous US president was blocked in major platforms. Trump and many Republicans claim the social networks are limiting free speech when removing posts related to baseless claims of electoral fraud.
US President Joe Biden, along with other officials and lawmakers, have complaints of a very different kind, claiming, among other things, that platforms are not taking enough measures to fight conspiracy theories including the anti-vaccination campaign.
© REUTERS / Andrew KellyЧеловек держит табличку во время акции протеста против обязательной вакцинации в Нью-Йорке
Человек держит табличку во время акции протеста против обязательной вакцинации в Нью-Йорке - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
Человек держит табличку во время акции протеста против обязательной вакцинации в Нью-Йорке
© REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Shortly after the new administration came in, representatives of major social media platforms, including Google, Facebook, and Twitter, testified in a Congressional hearing over misinformation to respond to accusations related to uncontrolled activity and misinformation.
Earlier in July, Biden harshly criticized Facebook for not doing enough to tackle the spread of coronavirus vaccine misinformation. When asked by a reporter about the role of companies like Facebook in spreading false content about vaccinations and the COVID-19 pandemic, he replied that social networks "are killing people.”
According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, most of the inappropriate posts on Facebook were made by "12 people," who were said to be accountable for "65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms."
Responding to criticism, Facebook claimed that the platform contributed to sharing scientific evidence that vaccines can prevent severe coronavirus syndrome, and over 3.3 million Americans choose their type of immunization via the platform’s tools.
010100
Discuss
Popular comments
Once again little Schiff-for-brains proves he has gone certifiably insane. Time to vote him out.
TruePatriot
10 September, 05:11 GMT1
100000
Why a conspiracy theory when their strongest ally Isra-*ell, have massive new COVID cases?
Thomas Turk
10 September, 05:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:22 GMTWright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported
02:00 GMTGoogle Practices 'Antiracism Training,' Promoting CRT to Employees - Report
01:59 GMTUS Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals
00:32 GMT20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
00:27 GMTTaliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
YesterdayUS Treasury Report Reveals Wealthiest Americans Underpaying $163Bln Taxes per Year
YesterdayMerkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’
YesterdayWall Street Falls as Pandemic-Era Low in US Jobless Claims Triggers Fed's Taper Fears
YesterdayAt Least Six People Injured in Shooting Incident in Illinois, US - Reports
YesterdayBiden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayAfghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
YesterdayBiden Renews 20-Year-Long Bush National Terrorism Emergency Declaration – Notice
YesterdayBiden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
YesterdayPresident Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
YesterdayTaliban Agree to Allow 200 Foreigners in Afghanistan to Fly Out of Kabul
YesterdayJoe's Going to Sleep: Trump Says Biden Would 'Go Down Quickly' in Celebrity Boxing Bout
YesterdayUS Remains Prepared to Engage North Korea in Diplomatic Negotiations