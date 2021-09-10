Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/ukrainian-president-says-possibility-of-full-on-war-with-russia-exists-1088944923.html
Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 10 September that there was a possibility of a war with Russia, but that would be "the biggest... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T08:48+0000
2021-09-10T08:48+0000
crimea
news
world
russia
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096789_0:0:2795:1572_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3b72dd81f4b464348bd8005410cae5.jpg
"I think there could be [a full-on war with Russia] ... There is some potential there. I think it would be the biggest mistake Russia could make, there would never be any neighborly relations between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus after that," Zelenskyy said during YES Brainstorming forum in Kiev.When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said he had "no time to think about him."Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev was ready to host a meeting of the two presidents, but it seemed as if Moscow was trying to avoid the summit.The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy because the relationship between the two countries needs improving. At the same time, Peskov has stressed that Putin would not discuss Crimea with the head of another country.The relationship between Ukraine and Russia has been strained since 2014, when Kiev's conflict with two self-proclaimed republics in the east of Ukraine began. Kiev has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs. Russia has rejected the accusations and stressed that it is not a party to Ukraine's internal conflict.Crimea reunified with Russia after a referendum in 2014, but Kiev continues to consider it as part of Ukraine. Russian officials have repeatedly indicated that the Crimean peninsula's residents voted to rejoin Russia in accordance with international laws.
https://sputniknews.com/20210614/zelenskyy-demands-yes-or-no-from-biden-western-states-on-ukraines-accession-to-nato-1083146418.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096789_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f938676d2d88f30aecea629001c42d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
crimea, news, world, russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

08:48 GMT 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ronald ZakPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the media at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after their meeting at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the media at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after their meeting at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
Subscribe
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 10 September that there was a possibility of a war with Russia, but that would be "the biggest mistake" on Russia's part.
"I think there could be [a full-on war with Russia] ... There is some potential there. I think it would be the biggest mistake Russia could make, there would never be any neighborly relations between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus after that," Zelenskyy said during YES Brainstorming forum in Kiev.
When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said he had "no time to think about him."
"No offense to him and his country. I am more interested in whether we can have a substantive meeting," Zelenskyy said, adding that he would like that summit to be "more substantive than what happened at the first meeting of the Normandy format."
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev was ready to host a meeting of the two presidents, but it seemed as if Moscow was trying to avoid the summit.
The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy because the relationship between the two countries needs improving. At the same time, Peskov has stressed that Putin would not discuss Crimea with the head of another country.
The relationship between Ukraine and Russia has been strained since 2014, when Kiev's conflict with two self-proclaimed republics in the east of Ukraine began. Kiev has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs. Russia has rejected the accusations and stressed that it is not a party to Ukraine's internal conflict.
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2021
Zelenskyy Demands 'Yes' or 'No' From Biden, Western States on Ukraine's Accession to NATO
14 June, 16:25 GMT
Crimea reunified with Russia after a referendum in 2014, but Kiev continues to consider it as part of Ukraine. Russian officials have repeatedly indicated that the Crimean peninsula's residents voted to rejoin Russia in accordance with international laws.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:57 GMTIsrael Makes Sure Russian Soldiers Not Targeted in Operations in Syria, Foreign Minister Says
08:48 GMTUkrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
08:40 GMTNASA Stepped Up Security Measures Shortly After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Russian Cosmonaut Says
08:32 GMTIsrael Determined to Confront 'Iranian-Guided Terror', Foreign Minister Says
08:31 GMTRepublicans Bash Biden Over Vaccine Mandate Flip-Flop: 'Wanton Disregard for US Constitution'
08:28 GMTEmotional Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears During Copa America Celebrations
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Says Monarch's Senior Representative
08:04 GMTJapan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia
07:55 GMTWhy India is Unlikely to Buy Defence Technology From the US
07:07 GMTNord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
06:59 GMTTwitter Celebrates as Lionel Messi Breaks Brazil Legend Pele's South American Goal Scoring Record
06:36 GMTLive Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says
06:36 GMT'Cristiano is in the House': Ronaldo Set for His Second Stint at Man Utd
06:22 GMTUS Oil Activities in Syria Frozen After Biden Administration Failed to Renew Waiver, SDC Says
06:15 GMT9/11 Terror Attacks United People Regardless of Religious Affiliation, New York Priest Says
06:06 GMTRussian-Belarus Zapad Drills Begin Friday as NATO Watches Closely
05:57 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Receive 30 Modern Tanks by Year-End
05:21 GMTPsaki Says Fauci's Job Safe Despite Claims He Lied to Congress About Coronavirus Research in Wuhan
05:15 GMTSwedish Gender Divide in Voting Habits Wider Than Ever Before
04:43 GMTLive Updates: Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions