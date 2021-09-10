UFO Hunter Claims to Have Found Stones Resembling 'Head of Ancient Royal' on Mars
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUTThis handout photograph taken on June 26, 2021 and released on July 9, 2021 by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows the surface of Mars taken from China's Zhurong Mars rover.
Ancient Egyptian civilization is shrouded in mystery. Scientists still struggle to understand how Egyptians placed millions of hewn stones weighing at least two tons on top of one another. Supporters of conspiracy theories claim that those structures were not built by humans but rather by extraterrestrial civilizations.
Scott C Waring, who tirelessly searches for signs of extraterrestrial life, claims to have discovered the head of an ancient royal in stone on Mars. According to the self-proclaimed ufologist, he stumbled upon the finding while examining images of the Red Planet online, something UFO hunters often do.
Waring alleges that one of the stones looks like a male head wearing a helmet. [It is] "a show of the status and warrior attributes of those individuals", the ufologist wrote in a statement on his blog.
Waring suggested that the shape and size of the purported helmet are similar to the one worn by Pharaoh Thutmose I.
Scott C Waring provided no explanation as to how the Egyptian ruler might have ended up on the Red Planet, especially as back in April his mummy and sarcophagus were moved to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
