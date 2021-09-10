Twitter Celebrates as Lionel Messi Breaks Brazil Legend Pele's South American Goal Scoring Record
🇦🇷 Hat-trick hero Lionel Messi (79 goals) celebrates the goal that saw him pass Pele (77) for most goals by a South American player in men's international football 👏@Argentina | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y41GU62mGh— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 10, 2021
Messi has officially surpassed Pele as the all time South American top scorer 🔝🐐 pic.twitter.com/NfCd4gfFDw— Everything Messi™ (@EverythingLM10_) September 10, 2021
🇦🇷 A record-breaking hat-trick from Lionel Messi earns Argentina a 3-0 home win over Bolivia 🇧🇴#Messi #Argentina pic.twitter.com/s80GdXJdj2— #Messi (@alimo_philip) September 10, 2021
Pele now looking for all the goals he scored in Brazil Beach ball training#Messi pic.twitter.com/YQqUJBdgby— Paris Messi (@LeoIsParis) September 10, 2021
Pele disrespected Messi so much when he was younger. He was almost never impressed even when Messi won successive balon dors. Clearly bitter!— Lionel, Not Messy 🇦🇷 (@SneakyMessi) September 10, 2021
That's what makes this record so damn sweet for me. Now, he's gonna be seeing Messi's name where his name used to be in the record books pic.twitter.com/UuOH4sqHDO
Pele watching Messi break his record with his right foot pic.twitter.com/e1nrFfVLfc— Nathan (@PuigEra) September 10, 2021
The Arabic commentator said: “The journey of Leo Messi with Argentina is like a cinematic film: begins with hope, culminates in sorrow, but turns in victory”— arbaz qaiser (@QaiserArbaz) September 10, 2021
This is it…#Messi pic.twitter.com/wDGKZwoqpa
#Messi scores a masterpiece,AGAIN,that should be hung in The Louvre as pure footballing art.The Mona Lisa`s smile would grow😊#ARGENTINAVSBOLIVIA— Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) September 10, 2021
Feel sad for this guy Messi broke Pelé’s record for most goals for one club with a header and now Pelé’s record for most goals for a South American nation with his right foot. Always proves his haters wrong🥱 pic.twitter.com/IfxkD7nDNt— Joe🌪 (@blaugrananws) September 10, 2021
I don’t think people realise how mad it is that Messi broke Pele’s record for the most South American goals scored, whilst also having the most assists in international history and playing as a playmaker.— Z 🔋 (@BarcaMVP) September 10, 2021
Doing all so in a significantly weaker side too. pic.twitter.com/oalxD64dXg
Respects To Pele, Ronaldo, Maradona, Ronaldinho & Lukaku bt this is Messi in just 2021 at 34! & that's real footbal— Kinaata Associate 🔴💙 (@KingNIMWELL) September 9, 2021
He's not just dribbling. This little man right here is doing everything which brings out the entertainment in football!
He's simply the GOATpic.twitter.com/R7gmj5CW3u