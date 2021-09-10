Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/three-dead-in-small-plane-crash-in-eastern-france---reports-1088964398.html
Three Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
Three Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - Three men were killed in a light aircraft crash in eastern France, the Bien Public newspaper reported on Friday. 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T21:08+0000
2021-09-10T21:08+0000
aircraft
deaths
france
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088964351_0:49:931:572_1920x0_80_0_0_e0daed34907bb26e351d749510c255e9.jpg
The accident took place on Friday at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) at Dijon-Darois Airport in the Cote-d'Or department. The plane was flying from Nancy and crashed on landing.The three men, who were aboard, died in the crash, the rescue teams said. Weather conditions are named to be a possible cause of the accident. The investigation into it has been launched by law enforcement agencies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088964351_51:0:878:620_1920x0_80_0_0_c4b8f969f1fbc43bffae7f12c5c5c389.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aircraft, deaths, france, plane crash

Three Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports

21:08 GMT 10.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter/ PLANES OF LEGENDThree men were killed in a light aircraft crash in eastern France, the Bien Public newspaper reported on September 10, 2021
Three men were killed in a light aircraft crash in eastern France, the Bien Public newspaper reported on September 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter/ PLANES OF LEGEND
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Three men were killed in a light aircraft crash in eastern France, the Bien Public newspaper reported on Friday.
The accident took place on Friday at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) at Dijon-Darois Airport in the Cote-d'Or department. The plane was flying from Nancy and crashed on landing.
The three men, who were aboard, died in the crash, the rescue teams said. Weather conditions are named to be a possible cause of the accident. The investigation into it has been launched by law enforcement agencies.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools