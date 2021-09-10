https://sputniknews.com/20210910/the-peoples-movement-is-the-antidote-to-the-poisons-of-capitalism-1088929418.html

The People’s Movement is the Antidote to the Poisons of Capitalism

The People’s Movement is the Antidote to the Poisons of Capitalism

COVID Surges as Kids Are Forced Back to In-Person School, Texas Continues its Attacks on Working and Poor People, How Capitalism Harms Children 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss how the US healthcare system, evictions, and the end of unemployment assistance are contributing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the increase in COVID-19 in children likely fueled by reopening of schools, how socialist countries are handling the pandemic despite economic warfare from imperialist powers, and the legacy of Kevin Zeese.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon, an organizer in Houston, Texas to discuss new voting restrictions in Texas that target working-class voters in urban areas, the limited prospects of overturning the law, and the importance of a working-class movement to combat this law and the broader trend of draconian laws targeting working and poor people emerging in many parts of the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss accusations of sexual abuse and child sex trafficking brought against Afrika Bambaataa and the Zulu Nation, the pervasive and longstanding rumors of Bambaata’s abuse of children and its indictment of celebrity culture, the potential end of Britney Spears’s conservatorship, and how capitalist society contributes to the abuse and sexualization of children by treating them as property.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the fatalism and lethargy that dealing with capitalist crises conjures and how organizing is the way out of that, how white supremacy is driven by capitalism, and the upcoming prequel to The Sopranos.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

