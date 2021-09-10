Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/ted-cruz-raps-wh-chief-of-staff-over-foolish-retweet-on-work-around-to-require-biden-vax-mandate-1088953280.html
Ted Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate
Ted Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate
On Friday, Congressional Republicans expressed frustration over President Joe Biden's plan to require coronavirus vaccinations for all federal workers... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T13:07+0000
2021-09-10T13:07+0000
twitter
joe biden
us
vaccination
ted cruz
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088948681_0:15:3073:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_2becc4b709a58f21f2f7dc7799c3d7c3.jpg
Republican Senator Ted Cruz has lashed out at White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain after the latter retweeted a post claiming that the US president’s new vaccine mandate is the “ultimate work-around” for the federal government to require COVID vaccinations.According to the Texas senator, the Biden administration “knows it's likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they don't care”.In late August, the US Supreme Court ruled to end the federal eviction moratorium, noting that any continuation of the programme must be specifically authorised by Congress.The eviction moratorium was earlier imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent landlords from evicting those unable to pay rent as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged across the country.OSHA is tasked with overseeing the rule that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand they either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing, part of the Biden administration’s new plan to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the US.Biden’s announcement of compulsory vaccination for all federal workers was followed by most Republicans slamming what they described as an unconstitutional move by the US president.He was echoed by Congressional Republican Lloyd Smucker, who stressed that he “strongly” opposes the US president’s “authoritarian vaccine mandate on Americans, and believe it is a massive government overreach”.When asked at a press conference late last year whether a federal vaccine mandate should be introduced, Biden said, “I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power...as president of the United States to convince people to do the right thing”.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088948681_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f662ce83ab7407fe86fcda5570d906c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, joe biden, us, vaccination, ted cruz, covid-19

Ted Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate

13:07 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH BEIERA pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 11, 2021
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH BEIER
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, Congressional Republicans expressed frustration over President Joe Biden's plan to require coronavirus vaccinations for all federal workers, accusing POTUS of riding roughshod over the US Constitution.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz has lashed out at White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain after the latter retweeted a post claiming that the US president’s new vaccine mandate is the “ultimate work-around” for the federal government to require COVID vaccinations.
The former presidential candidate tweeted on Friday about a “foolish RT [retweet] from WH chief of staff” who “said the quiet part out loud”.
According to the Texas senator, the Biden administration “knows it's likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they don't care”.
In late August, the US Supreme Court ruled to end the federal eviction moratorium, noting that any continuation of the programme must be specifically authorised by Congress.
The eviction moratorium was earlier imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent landlords from evicting those unable to pay rent as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged across the country.
Cruz’s criticism of Klain came after MSNBC’s anchor Stephanie Ruhle posted on her Twitter page a message that “OSHA [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration] doing this vaxx [sic] mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt [sic] to require vaccinations”.
OSHA is tasked with overseeing the rule that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand they either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing, part of the Biden administration’s new plan to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the US.
© REUTERS / Leah MillisU.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) takes part in a news conference held by Republican senators about the "H.R.1 - For the People Act" bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) takes part in a news conference held by Republican senators about the H.R.1 - For the People Act bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) takes part in a news conference held by Republican senators about the "H.R.1 - For the People Act" bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Biden’s announcement of compulsory vaccination for all federal workers was followed by most Republicans slamming what they described as an unconstitutional move by the US president.
“From ignoring property rights, to shirking his duty at the border, and now, coercing private citizens to undergo a medical procedure, Joe Biden has shown a wanton disregard for the US Constitution. As a would-be autocrat, Biden endangers the very fibers of this great nation. Freedom and agency are the hallmarks of the American experiment”, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee tweeted on Friday.
He was echoed by Congressional Republican Lloyd Smucker, who stressed that he “strongly” opposes the US president’s “authoritarian vaccine mandate on Americans, and believe it is a massive government overreach”.
When asked at a press conference late last year whether a federal vaccine mandate should be introduced, Biden said, “I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power...as president of the United States to convince people to do the right thing”.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:33 GMTPsaki Faces FBI Wanted Poster of Taliban's Interior Minister After Praising Group as 'Business-Like'
13:28 GMTIndia: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers
13:28 GMTGerman Social Democrats Maintain Leadership 16 Days Before Federal Elections, Poll Shows
13:24 GMTCouple in Sweden Barred from Naming Their Son Vladimir Putin
13:18 GMTEx-EU Council Chief Tusk Decries Nord Stream 2 Completion As 'Unforgivable Mistake' of German Egoism
13:15 GMTSecretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:07 GMTTed Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate
13:06 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Says People Tried to Crush Her Voice
13:02 GMTOrthodox Jewish Man Spotted Climbing Rooftop to Access Melbourne Synagogue Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
12:39 GMTDoes Biden Fear a Coup? Why US President is Kicking Trump Appointees Off Military Advisory Boards
12:27 GMTBritish PM, Royals, Tennis Greats Hail Emma Raducanu as British Star Makes History at US Open
12:10 GMTMelania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
11:41 GMTUkrainian President Says Kiev is Ready to Join NATO, But US Remains Vague
11:40 GMTOpposing the Rule of Two: Andrew Yang Leaves Democrats to Launch Third Party
11:35 GMT Trump on Facebook Ban: Mark Zuckerberg Came to White House to 'Kiss my A**'
11:27 GMT‘Insult to Hindus': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi for 'Destroying' Jammu and Kashmir’s Composite Culture
11:23 GMTSmell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS, Crew Commander Says
11:23 GMT‘Confrontation Would Bring Disasters’, Beijing Warns After Biden, Xi Talk Bilateral Competition
10:36 GMTNew York's Twin Towers: Symbol of Capitalist Might Laid Low in 9/11 Attacks
10:01 GMTAbortion Becomes Key Election Issue in Norway as Left-Wing Parties Head for Victory