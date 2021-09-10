https://sputniknews.com/20210910/ted-cruz-raps-wh-chief-of-staff-over-foolish-retweet-on-work-around-to-require-biden-vax-mandate-1088953280.html

Ted Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate

Ted Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate

On Friday, Congressional Republicans expressed frustration over President Joe Biden's plan to require coronavirus vaccinations for all federal workers... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-10T13:07+0000

2021-09-10T13:07+0000

2021-09-10T13:07+0000

twitter

joe biden

us

vaccination

ted cruz

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088948681_0:15:3073:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_2becc4b709a58f21f2f7dc7799c3d7c3.jpg

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has lashed out at White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain after the latter retweeted a post claiming that the US president’s new vaccine mandate is the “ultimate work-around” for the federal government to require COVID vaccinations.According to the Texas senator, the Biden administration “knows it's likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they don't care”.In late August, the US Supreme Court ruled to end the federal eviction moratorium, noting that any continuation of the programme must be specifically authorised by Congress.The eviction moratorium was earlier imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent landlords from evicting those unable to pay rent as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged across the country.OSHA is tasked with overseeing the rule that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand they either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing, part of the Biden administration’s new plan to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the US.Biden’s announcement of compulsory vaccination for all federal workers was followed by most Republicans slamming what they described as an unconstitutional move by the US president.He was echoed by Congressional Republican Lloyd Smucker, who stressed that he “strongly” opposes the US president’s “authoritarian vaccine mandate on Americans, and believe it is a massive government overreach”.When asked at a press conference late last year whether a federal vaccine mandate should be introduced, Biden said, “I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power...as president of the United States to convince people to do the right thing”.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

twitter, joe biden, us, vaccination, ted cruz, covid-19