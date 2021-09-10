Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Taliban* Islamist movement has expelled thousands of people from the Panjshir Province and is committing ethnic cleansing, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) spokesman Ali Nazary said on Friday.
"The Taliban have expelled thousands of ppl from Panjshir. They are committing ethnic cleansing & the world is still watching and ignoring this situation," Nazary wrote on his Twitter page, attaching footage allegedly taken in the province.
The Taliban have expelled thousands of ppl from Panjshir. They are committing ethnic cleansing & the world is still watching and ignoring this situation. We urge the International Community to stop these war crimes. #SavePanjshir #NationalUprising #StandWithPanjshir pic.twitter.com/EacOvyXK5V— Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) September 9, 2021
The Taliban seized the last stronghold of resistance in the province of Panjshir on Monday. On Tuesday, the radical movement unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.
On Wednesday, the new Taliban government announced a ban on all protests, slogans, and demonstrations in the country that do not have official approval from the authorities. The movement added that the civil unrest in Afghanistan is financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.
