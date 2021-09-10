Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/taliban-expelled-thousands-from-panjshir-committing-ethnic-cleansing-afghan-resistance-says-1088933776.html
Taliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
Taliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Taliban* Islamist movement has expelled thousands of people from the Panjshir Province and is committing ethnic cleansing, National... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T00:27+0000
2021-09-10T00:27+0000
ethnic cleansing
afghanistan
violence
government
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083790761_0:46:2921:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_79f298a52a1fd73730e72b88c25dcbb7.jpg
"The Taliban have expelled thousands of ppl from Panjshir. They are committing ethnic cleansing &amp; the world is still watching and ignoring this situation," Nazary wrote on his Twitter page, attaching footage allegedly taken in the province.The Taliban seized the last stronghold of resistance in the province of Panjshir on Monday. On Tuesday, the radical movement unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.On Wednesday, the new Taliban government announced a ban on all protests, slogans, and demonstrations in the country that do not have official approval from the authorities. The movement added that the civil unrest in Afghanistan is financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
The guns scare me
0
1
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083790761_87:0:2818:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8701c5bf4a3e9c6b4b3589ed5ce4ac63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethnic cleansing, afghanistan, violence, government

Taliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says

00:27 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERTaliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Taliban* Islamist movement has expelled thousands of people from the Panjshir Province and is committing ethnic cleansing, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) spokesman Ali Nazary said on Friday.
"The Taliban have expelled thousands of ppl from Panjshir. They are committing ethnic cleansing & the world is still watching and ignoring this situation," Nazary wrote on his Twitter page, attaching footage allegedly taken in the province.
The Taliban seized the last stronghold of resistance in the province of Panjshir on Monday. On Tuesday, the radical movement unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.
On Wednesday, the new Taliban government announced a ban on all protests, slogans, and demonstrations in the country that do not have official approval from the authorities. The movement added that the civil unrest in Afghanistan is financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
100010
Discuss
Popular comments
The guns scare me
Julie Sobinsky Wilson
10 September, 03:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals
00:32 GMT20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
00:27 GMTTaliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
YesterdayUS Treasury Report Reveals Wealthiest Americans Underpaying $163Bln Taxes per Year
YesterdayMerkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’
YesterdayWall Street Falls as Pandemic-Era Low in US Jobless Claims Triggers Fed's Taper Fears
YesterdayAt Least Six People Injured in Shooting Incident in Illinois, US - Reports
YesterdayBiden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayAfghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
YesterdayBiden Renews 20-Year-Long Bush National Terrorism Emergency Declaration – Notice
YesterdayBiden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
YesterdayPresident Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
YesterdayTaliban Agree to Allow 200 Foreigners in Afghanistan to Fly Out of Kabul
YesterdayJoe's Going to Sleep: Trump Says Biden Would 'Go Down Quickly' in Celebrity Boxing Bout
YesterdayUS Remains Prepared to Engage North Korea in Diplomatic Negotiations
YesterdayUS Homeland Security Chief Says Not Seeing Organized Domestic Terrorism Threats
YesterdayAmerica’s Humiliations: Military Misadventures From Saigon to Tehran
YesterdayPlane Crashes in Massachusetts, US, Multiple Injuries, Officials Say