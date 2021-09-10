Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/smell-of-burnt-plastic-still-present-in-us-segment-of-iss-crew-commander-says-1088950370.html
Smell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS, Crew Commander Says
Smell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS, Crew Commander Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The smell of burnt plastic, which occurred in the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and spread... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T11:23+0000
2021-09-10T11:23+0000
world
international space station
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024377_0:155:3061:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f8f391ac9cda3af66a81d64a306884.jpg
On Thursday night, ISS cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky reported to the Russian mission control centre that the fire alarm went off at Zvezda and the crew saw smoke and felt a smell of burnt plastic. Cosmonauts activated the air purification system to filter out the harmful substances in the air. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that the smell of burnt plastic seeped through the US segment of the space station through the ventilation system.Even though the smell has greatly weakened since, it persists in the Tranquility module, also known as Node 3, and the Unity module, or Note 1, Hoshide told the NASA mission control centre in Houston.
international space station
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024377_176:0:2883:2030_1920x0_80_0_0_218f0c8d527140ebb9d81397208dbe20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, international space station, iss

Smell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS, Crew Commander Says

11:23 GMT 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / NASAThis photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000.
This photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The smell of burnt plastic, which occurred in the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and spread to the US segment, is still present there, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, the current commander of ISS crew, said on Friday.
On Thursday night, ISS cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky reported to the Russian mission control centre that the fire alarm went off at Zvezda and the crew saw smoke and felt a smell of burnt plastic. Cosmonauts activated the air purification system to filter out the harmful substances in the air. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that the smell of burnt plastic seeped through the US segment of the space station through the ventilation system.
Even though the smell has greatly weakened since, it persists in the Tranquility module, also known as Node 3, and the Unity module, or Note 1, Hoshide told the NASA mission control centre in Houston.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:41 GMTUkrainian President Says Kiev is Ready to Join NATO, But US Remains Vague
11:40 GMTOpposing the Rule of Two: Andrew Yang Leaves Democrats to Launch Third Party
11:35 GMT Trump on Facebook Ban: Mark Zuckerberg Came to White House to 'Kiss my A**'
11:27 GMT‘Insult to Hindus': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi for 'Destroying' Jammu and Kashmir’s Composite Culture
11:23 GMTSmell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS, Crew Commander Says
11:23 GMT‘Confrontation Would Bring Disasters’, Beijing Warns After Biden, Xi Talk Bilateral Competition
10:36 GMTNew York's Twin Towers: Symbol of Capitalist Might Laid Low in 9/11 Attacks
10:01 GMTAbortion Becomes Key Election Issue in Norway as Left-Wing Parties Head for Victory
09:54 GMTKiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start
09:52 GMTSweden Democrats Call to Introduce Danish-Style Compulsory Work for Immigrants on Benefits
09:43 GMT'Gates of Hell Opened': Alexander Soros' Photo With Dad and Nancy Pelosi Ignites Internet
09:35 GMTBattle Of The Tennis Teens: Young Pretenders From UK And Canada Will Fight It Out For US Open Title
09:33 GMTNicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
09:30 GMTUS Admits Its Differences With Pakistan on 'Recognition, Legitimacy' of Taliban in Afghanistan
09:09 GMTEx-Inmate: Jailbreak From High-Security Gilboa Prison Seemed Impossible Until 6 Palestinians Escaped
08:57 GMTIsrael Makes Sure Russian Soldiers Not Targeted in Operations in Syria, Foreign Minister Says
08:48 GMTUkrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
08:40 GMTNASA Stepped Up Security Measures Shortly After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Russian Cosmonaut Says
08:32 GMTIsrael Determined to Confront 'Iranian-Guided Terror', Foreign Minister Says
08:31 GMTRepublicans Bash Biden Over Vaccine Mandate Flip-Flop: 'Wanton Disregard for US Constitution'