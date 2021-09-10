Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported

An active shooter situation was reported at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) located east of Dayton, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing confirmed on Thursday evening.Authorities received several reports of shots being fired at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) in Area A at the facility.Residents reported that a lockdown alert was heard over loudspeakers in the area, in addition to text messages. Authorities are asking everyone to take shelter in place.NASIC, headquartered at WPAFB, is the Pentagon's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to the official website.
Security forces are now sweeping the facility. No information concerning possible injuries has been reported so far.
At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available.
Lockdown alert heard over loudspeakers at Wright Patterson Air Force. This comes after the base says a report of an active shooter at NASIC in area A. We are at gate 12A @dayton247nowpic.twitter.com/EISjRK0UAB
BREAKING: I just received a text from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base public affairs personnel that states "Yes, there is a report of an active shooter and the base is on lockdown, more info will be provided when received." We have crews headed to the scene. @dayton247now