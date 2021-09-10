Registration was successful!
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported
Security forces are now sweeping the facility. No information concerning possible injuries has been reported so far.
An active shooter situation was reported at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) located east of Dayton, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing confirmed on Thursday evening.Authorities received several reports of shots being fired at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) in Area A at the facility.Residents reported that a lockdown alert was heard over loudspeakers in the area, in addition to text messages. Authorities are asking everyone to take shelter in place.NASIC, headquartered at WPAFB, is the Pentagon's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to the official website.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported

02:22 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 02:55 GMT 10.09.2021)
An active shooter situation was reported at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on August 9, 2021
An active shooter situation was reported at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on August 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter/ Adam Aaro
Being updated
Security forces are now sweeping the facility. No information concerning possible injuries has been reported so far.
An active shooter situation was reported at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) located east of Dayton, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing confirmed on Thursday evening.
Authorities received several reports of shots being fired at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) in Area A at the facility.
Residents reported that a lockdown alert was heard over loudspeakers in the area, in addition to text messages. Authorities are asking everyone to take shelter in place.
NASIC, headquartered at WPAFB, is the Pentagon's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to the official website.
