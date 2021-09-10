Secretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting a special event to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 11 September attacks.Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins is moderating the event, delivering the opening remarks.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The events of 9/11 became the most fatal terror attack on American soil, killing almost 3,000 and injuring 25,000 people. The tragedy also became one of the main causes for the US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, which also claimed thousands of lives.
