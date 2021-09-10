Registration was successful!
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Secretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
Secretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
The events of 9/11 became the most fatal terror attack on American soil, killing almost 3,000 and injuring 25,000 people. The tragedy also became one of the... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
9/11: 20 years later
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting a special event to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 11 September attacks.Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins is moderating the event, delivering the opening remarks.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
us, united states, antony blinken, 9/11, 9/11 attacks

Secretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

13:15 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 13:19 GMT 10.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Alex Brandon/Pool U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters in Amman
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters in Amman - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / Alex Brandon/Pool
The events of 9/11 became the most fatal terror attack on American soil, killing almost 3,000 and injuring 25,000 people. The tragedy also became one of the main causes for the US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, which also claimed thousands of lives.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting a special event to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 11 September attacks.
Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins is moderating the event, delivering the opening remarks.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
