Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/russia-keeps-powder-dry-in-connection-with-situation-in-afghanistan-lavrov-says-1088962883.html
Russia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
Russia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
SOCHI/MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia now sees no reason to believe that the situation in Afghanistan will "spill over" to neighboring countries, but "keeps the... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T20:32+0000
2021-09-10T20:32+0000
afghanistan
kabul
central asia
russia
afghanistan
islamists
interim government
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082551283_0:35:3073:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_0db4063158ee0cdec471110a6d76acac.jpg
"We heard ... that they [the Taliban*] have no [ill] intentions, they will not create problems for their neighbors, including the countries of Central Asia, they have no plans to invade their territory," the minister said at the All Russia-2021 forum of modern journalism.According to the stateman, Russia is working with Central Asian countries with respect to Afghanistan.Moscow had no intention of sending a delegation to Afghanistan for the inauguration of the Taliban’s interim government, Lavrov added.Moscow considers an ambassador a "good enough level" for the country’s representation at the inauguration. The Russian embassy in Kabul is still operating, providing "very useful information," Lavrov added.On Wednesday, a Taliban source told Sputnik that the movement invited Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran for the inauguration ceremony of the Afghan interim government headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder, Mullah Omar. A day later, however, the Taliban officially said the ceremony had been canceled several days ago.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
[link deleted] gas bottles are not safe from WMD WEAPONRYU
0
MASSIVE e-plosion at auto salvage dewsbury by gas bottles e-ploded -you cant keep gas bottles safe with wmd weapon madman in london mi6 running amok everywhere
0
2
kabul
central asia
russia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082551283_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0c49534c9490ea2fcb4a5cba5720b2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kabul, central asia, russia, afghanistan, islamists, interim government

Russia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says

20:32 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRYRussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Moscow, Russia April 1, 2021.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Moscow, Russia April 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
Subscribe
SOCHI/MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia now sees no reason to believe that the situation in Afghanistan will "spill over" to neighboring countries, but "keeps the powder dry," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We heard ... that they [the Taliban*] have no [ill] intentions, they will not create problems for their neighbors, including the countries of Central Asia, they have no plans to invade their territory," the minister said at the All Russia-2021 forum of modern journalism.
According to the stateman, Russia is working with Central Asian countries with respect to Afghanistan.

"But now we have no reason to see a real threat of these turbulent events spilling over into the territory of our allies. We are doing everything to be ready for such a situation," Lavrov said, adding that Russia "is keeping the powder dry."

Moscow had no intention of sending a delegation to Afghanistan for the inauguration of the Taliban’s interim government, Lavrov added.
"We never intended, I will tell you frankly, to recommend to our leadership to be represented there at the inauguration by a delegation from Moscow," the minister said.
Moscow considers an ambassador a "good enough level" for the country’s representation at the inauguration. The Russian embassy in Kabul is still operating, providing "very useful information," Lavrov added.
On Wednesday, a Taliban source told Sputnik that the movement invited Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran for the inauguration ceremony of the Afghan interim government headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder, Mullah Omar. A day later, however, the Taliban officially said the ceremony had been canceled several days ago.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
[link deleted] gas bottles are not safe from WMD WEAPONRYU
LLINDADREW
10 September, 23:37 GMT
000000
MASSIVE e-plosion at auto salvage dewsbury by gas bottles e-ploded -you cant keep gas bottles safe with wmd weapon madman in london mi6 running amok everywhere
LLINDADREW
10 September, 23:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools