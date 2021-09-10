https://sputniknews.com/20210910/prince-andrew-ducking-sexual-assault-papers-accusers-lawyer-claims-1088958339.html

Prince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It

Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has accused the UK's Duke of York of sexual assault, says that Prince Andrew had sex with her knowing she was under the age of 18...

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

sexual assault

virginia roberts giuffre

uk

Prince Andrew has been served with sexual assault lawsuit after attempting to sheer away from it for at least five times, according to The Sun, citing the legal team of the Duke's accuser, Virginia Giuffre.Earlier, it was reported by ABC News that Prince Andrew rejected several attempts by the lawyers to hand him the sexual assault legal papers.Boies explained that Giuffre's legal team intended to inform the court of the attempts to serve Prince Andrew the lawsuit, with the subsequent course of action left up to the judges."We don't have to actually physically serve him with a subpoena. All we have to do is follow certain recognized procedures, which we have done," the lawyer noted.The sentiment is not shared by the Duke's lawyer, Gary Bloxsomem, according to his letter obtained by ABC, in which he calls the actions of Giuffre's legal team "regrettable."According to Bloxsome, the request for assistance must come from a judicial or diplomatic officer in the United States, not from Giuffre's lawyers, and only in that case "our client will be content to agree to a convenient method of alternative service."On Tuesday, photographers appeared to spot the Duke of York departing Royal Lodge in Windsor and heading to the Scottish resident of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Balmoral Castle. Earlier, reports suggested that Prince Andrew has "stonewalled" in his mansion in order to avoid lawsuit service, with his security guards preventing attorneys from doing so "multiple times."The Duke has repeatedly dismissed claims by Giuffre that they were engaged in any sort of sexual contact, saying that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her.According to Giuffre, however, Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her, knowing that she was a minor and "a victim of sex trafficking" groomed by late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

mandrake Henry dunne! Says it all, an underage trashy chick against a deadly accident and the guilty party fled to moronistan, which, despite the special telation refuses to hand the killing woman.mso why should UK ever allow a prince of the realm to be handed over to moronistan - won’t happen! 0

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

