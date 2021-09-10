Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/prince-andrew-ducking-sexual-assault-papers-accusers-lawyer-claims-1088958339.html
Prince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
Prince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has accused the UK's Duke of York of sexual assault, says that Prince Andrew had sex with her knowing she was under the age of 18... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T18:24+0000
2021-09-10T18:35+0000
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
sexual assault
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083595724_0:257:2863:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9cda054d54dd27cdfff2e123035534.jpg
Prince Andrew has been served with sexual assault lawsuit after attempting to sheer away from it for at least five times, according to The Sun, citing the legal team of the Duke's accuser, Virginia Giuffre.Earlier, it was reported by ABC News that Prince Andrew rejected several attempts by the lawyers to hand him the sexual assault legal papers.Boies explained that Giuffre's legal team intended to inform the court of the attempts to serve Prince Andrew the lawsuit, with the subsequent course of action left up to the judges."We don't have to actually physically serve him with a subpoena. All we have to do is follow certain recognized procedures, which we have done," the lawyer noted.The sentiment is not shared by the Duke's lawyer, Gary Bloxsomem, according to his letter obtained by ABC, in which he calls the actions of Giuffre's legal team "regrettable."According to Bloxsome, the request for assistance must come from a judicial or diplomatic officer in the United States, not from Giuffre's lawyers, and only in that case "our client will be content to agree to a convenient method of alternative service."On Tuesday, photographers appeared to spot the Duke of York departing Royal Lodge in Windsor and heading to the Scottish resident of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Balmoral Castle. Earlier, reports suggested that Prince Andrew has "stonewalled" in his mansion in order to avoid lawsuit service, with his security guards preventing attorneys from doing so "multiple times."The Duke has repeatedly dismissed claims by Giuffre that they were engaged in any sort of sexual contact, saying that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her.According to Giuffre, however, Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her, knowing that she was a minor and "a victim of sex trafficking" groomed by late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/it-will-blow-over-prince-andrew-convinced-that-hell-brush-off-rape-allegations-report-says-1088905985.html
Henry dunne! Says it all, an underage trashy chick against a deadly accident and the guilty party fled to moronistan, which, despite the special telation refuses to hand the killing woman.mso why should UK ever allow a prince of the realm to be handed over to moronistan - won’t happen!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083595724_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78cc06a91bbbec90599de5d9fe738045.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sexual assault, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Prince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It

18:24 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 10.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsBritain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has accused the UK's Duke of York of sexual assault, says that Prince Andrew had sex with her knowing she was under the age of 18 and a "victim of sex trafficking."
Prince Andrew has been served with sexual assault lawsuit after attempting to sheer away from it for at least five times, according to The Sun, citing the legal team of the Duke's accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
Earlier, it was reported by ABC News that Prince Andrew rejected several attempts by the lawyers to hand him the sexual assault legal papers.
"Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve," David Boies, chairman of New York City-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP representing Giuffre, told ABC. "He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around."
Boies explained that Giuffre's legal team intended to inform the court of the attempts to serve Prince Andrew the lawsuit, with the subsequent course of action left up to the judges.
"We don't have to actually physically serve him with a subpoena. All we have to do is follow certain recognized procedures, which we have done," the lawyer noted.
The sentiment is not shared by the Duke's lawyer, Gary Bloxsomem, according to his letter obtained by ABC, in which he calls the actions of Giuffre's legal team "regrettable."
"[Giuffre's lawyers] have made several public, indeed well-publicised, attempts at irregular service of these proceedings in this jurisdiction, in at least one case accompanied by a media representative," the letter reads. "These have included attempted personal service of our client at his home, the instruction of a private process server, and attempts to email the proceedings not only to this firm, but to barristers (who are not authorised to conduct litigation) who are known to have acted for the Duke."
According to Bloxsome, the request for assistance must come from a judicial or diplomatic officer in the United States, not from Giuffre's lawyers, and only in that case "our client will be content to agree to a convenient method of alternative service."
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Prince Andrew 'Convinced' He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations
Yesterday, 08:03 GMT
On Tuesday, photographers appeared to spot the Duke of York departing Royal Lodge in Windsor and heading to the Scottish resident of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Balmoral Castle. Earlier, reports suggested that Prince Andrew has "stonewalled" in his mansion in order to avoid lawsuit service, with his security guards preventing attorneys from doing so "multiple times."
The Duke has repeatedly dismissed claims by Giuffre that they were engaged in any sort of sexual contact, saying that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her.
According to Giuffre, however, Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her, knowing that she was a minor and "a victim of sex trafficking" groomed by late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
200001
Discuss
Popular comments
Henry dunne! Says it all, an underage trashy chick against a deadly accident and the guilty party fled to moronistan, which, despite the special telation refuses to hand the killing woman.mso why should UK ever allow a prince of the realm to be handed over to moronistan - won’t happen!
mmandrake
10 September, 22:37 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools
17:09 GMT'This Isn't a Game': Biden Slams GOP Governors as RNC Threatens to Sue White House Over Vax Mandates
16:52 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Mu Variant 'Not Matter of Alarm' in US at Present
16:48 GMTECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest
16:30 GMTBizarre Conspiracy Theories That Have Haunted 9/11 Attacks for Two Decades
16:10 GMTUFO Hunter Claims to Have Found Stones Resembling 'Head of Ancient Royal' on Mars
16:06 GMTNASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars
15:37 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Infamous Interview to Oprah Booed at TV Awards, Report Says
15:22 GMT‘All Hands on Deck’: Police May Use ‘Lethal Force’ During Upcoming Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
15:15 GMTIran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15:03 GMTCalifornia Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'