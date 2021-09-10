Prince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:24 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 10.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsBritain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has accused the UK's Duke of York of sexual assault, says that Prince Andrew had sex with her knowing she was under the age of 18 and a "victim of sex trafficking."
Prince Andrew has been served with sexual assault lawsuit after attempting to sheer away from it for at least five times, according to The Sun, citing the legal team of the Duke's accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
Earlier, it was reported by ABC News that Prince Andrew rejected several attempts by the lawyers to hand him the sexual assault legal papers.
"Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve," David Boies, chairman of New York City-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP representing Giuffre, told ABC. "He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around."
Boies explained that Giuffre's legal team intended to inform the court of the attempts to serve Prince Andrew the lawsuit, with the subsequent course of action left up to the judges.
"We don't have to actually physically serve him with a subpoena. All we have to do is follow certain recognized procedures, which we have done," the lawyer noted.
The sentiment is not shared by the Duke's lawyer, Gary Bloxsomem, according to his letter obtained by ABC, in which he calls the actions of Giuffre's legal team "regrettable."
"[Giuffre's lawyers] have made several public, indeed well-publicised, attempts at irregular service of these proceedings in this jurisdiction, in at least one case accompanied by a media representative," the letter reads. "These have included attempted personal service of our client at his home, the instruction of a private process server, and attempts to email the proceedings not only to this firm, but to barristers (who are not authorised to conduct litigation) who are known to have acted for the Duke."
According to Bloxsome, the request for assistance must come from a judicial or diplomatic officer in the United States, not from Giuffre's lawyers, and only in that case "our client will be content to agree to a convenient method of alternative service."
On Tuesday, photographers appeared to spot the Duke of York departing Royal Lodge in Windsor and heading to the Scottish resident of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Balmoral Castle. Earlier, reports suggested that Prince Andrew has "stonewalled" in his mansion in order to avoid lawsuit service, with his security guards preventing attorneys from doing so "multiple times."
The Duke has repeatedly dismissed claims by Giuffre that they were engaged in any sort of sexual contact, saying that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her.
According to Giuffre, however, Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her, knowing that she was a minor and "a victim of sex trafficking" groomed by late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.