Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/police-arrest-ontario-man-charged-with-threatening-trudeau-1088964608.html
Police Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
Police Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
TORONTO (Sputnik) - An Ontario man has been arrested following an investigation into threats made against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T21:24+0000
2021-09-10T21:24+0000
canada
threat
arrest
police
ontario
justin trudeau
campaign event
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083340725_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_44ca30dd227fcea646f9860a10d1c009.jpg
“On August 31, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police began an investigation into alleged threats made towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge,” the police force said in a statement on Friday. “As a result, police have arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener resident. He has been charged with two counts of Uttering Threats.”The incident in question occurred August 29 in Cambridge, Ontario.In recent weeks, inflammatory debate about vaccination against COVID-19 has led to ugly scenes at Trudeau’s campaign stops and other settings around the country, including an attack on the Prime Minister during a campaign stop in London, Ontario on Monday.
canada
ontario
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083340725_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e197294691744ebab0f7eac1944602c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, threat, arrest, police, ontario, justin trudeau, campaign event

Police Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau

21:24 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIERCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a face mask at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada July 8, 2021.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a face mask at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada July 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
Subscribe
TORONTO (Sputnik) - An Ontario man has been arrested following an investigation into threats made against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop, the Waterloo Regional Police said.
“On August 31, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police began an investigation into alleged threats made towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge,” the police force said in a statement on Friday. “As a result, police have arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener resident. He has been charged with two counts of Uttering Threats.”
The incident in question occurred August 29 in Cambridge, Ontario.
In recent weeks, inflammatory debate about vaccination against COVID-19 has led to ugly scenes at Trudeau’s campaign stops and other settings around the country, including an attack on the Prime Minister during a campaign stop in London, Ontario on Monday.
210000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:41 GMTFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
22:26 GMTWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
22:13 GMTUS Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports
21:59 GMTPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
21:46 GMTVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
21:24 GMTPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
21:19 GMT9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings