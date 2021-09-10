Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/planned-parenthood-gains-support-of-20-states-in-their-opposition-to-south-carolina-abortion-bill-1088965381.html
Planned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
Planned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
The list of opponents to South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat abortion bill grew substantially today as a slew of Democratic Attorneys General voiced their... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T21:59+0000
2021-09-10T21:59+0000
planned parenthood
south carolina
abortion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105505/10/1055051020_0:182:3501:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_2872fbeeb7964a593a5225a41140319c.jpg
20 states and the District of Columbia have backed Planned Parenthood’s challenge to South Carolina’s abortion law. Planned Parenthood filed a legal challenge to the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act back in February when the bill was signed into law. The bill, much like the Texas abortion bill, bans almost all abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. It makes exemptions for medical emergencies and, unlike the Texas bill, in the case of rape or incest.The Attorneys General of the 20 states and the District of Columbia argue that the ramifications of the South Carolina law, “are not confined to limits on particular procedures in a single state,” and that residents of South Carolina will cross state lines to receive abortions, placing a strain on those state’s healthcare systems. They continue to argue that the law harms healthcare on a national level.The Attorneys General of the 20 states and the District of Columbia that backed Planned Parenthood were all won by President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. With a slew of abortion bills cropping up in Republican controlled states, it appears likely that the issue will be front and center in the 2022 election cycle.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/us-justice-department-sues-texas-over-state-law--1088926374.html
south carolina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105505/10/1055051020_194:0:3305:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_38501b00753238c564aad68bc39b4592.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
planned parenthood, south carolina, abortion

Planned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill

21:59 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / Aaron P. BernsteinWomen dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series The Handmaid's Tale demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / Aaron P. Bernstein
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The list of opponents to South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat abortion bill grew substantially today as a slew of Democratic Attorneys General voiced their opposition to the bill.
20 states and the District of Columbia have backed Planned Parenthood’s challenge to South Carolina’s abortion law. Planned Parenthood filed a legal challenge to the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act back in February when the bill was signed into law. The bill, much like the Texas abortion bill, bans almost all abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. It makes exemptions for medical emergencies and, unlike the Texas bill, in the case of rape or incest.
Protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
US Justice Department Sues Texas Over Abortion Ban
Yesterday, 18:35 GMT
The Attorneys General of the 20 states and the District of Columbia argue that the ramifications of the South Carolina law, “are not confined to limits on particular procedures in a single state,” and that residents of South Carolina will cross state lines to receive abortions, placing a strain on those state’s healthcare systems. They continue to argue that the law harms healthcare on a national level.
The Attorneys General of the 20 states and the District of Columbia that backed Planned Parenthood were all won by President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. With a slew of abortion bills cropping up in Republican controlled states, it appears likely that the issue will be front and center in the 2022 election cycle.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:41 GMTFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
22:26 GMTWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
22:13 GMTUS Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports
21:59 GMTPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
21:46 GMTVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
21:24 GMTPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
21:19 GMT9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings