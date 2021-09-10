Orthodox Jewish Man Spotted Climbing Rooftop to Access Melbourne Synagogue Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

An unidentified man in traditional Jewish clothing has been filmed climbing along the orthodox Adas Israel Synagogue in the southeast of Melbourne, where worshippers have been using a secret entrance in breach of the city's lockdown restrictions.The man in the video climbs down a ladder and reaches a lower level before meeting up with another man, wearing traditional Jewish clothing.On 9 September, local media reported that Melbourne's police cracked down on worshippers who gathered at the synagogue to celebrate the Jewish New Year. When police arrived at the site, they guarded every exit to catch the worshippers as they left, but some confronted the law enforcement agents, and others escaped over the roof.Six worshippers were reportedly fined $5,452 for breaching lockdown. Local MP David Southwick dubbed those worshippers "untouchable for months", as they were pretending to be a mental health group.
Local MP David Southwick earlier claimed that a group of Jewish worshipers had been posing as members of an Alcoholics Anonymous mental health group for months to gather at a synagogue in breach of COVID-19 lockdown.
An unidentified man in traditional Jewish clothing has been filmed climbing along the orthodox Adas Israel Synagogue in the southeast of Melbourne, where worshippers have been using a secret entrance in breach of the city's lockdown restrictions.
The man in the video climbs down a ladder and reaches a lower level before meeting up with another man, wearing traditional Jewish clothing.
On 9 September, local media reported that Melbourne's police cracked down on worshippers who gathered at the synagogue to celebrate the Jewish New Year.