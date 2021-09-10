Opposing the Rule of Two: Andrew Yang Leaves Democrats to Launch Third Party

Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced his plans to leave the Democrats and found his own party next month, challenging the bipartisan system. The politician intends to make an official statement on the issue on 5 October, when his new book "Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy" is released.It is so far unclear if Yang's future party will participate in the 2024 elections.While Yang himself didn't elaborate on the issue, he made a single-word post soon after Politico published a report about his upcoming book.The former businessman joined the 2020 presidential race with a proposal of universal basic income that would have the federal government provide every American with a monthly $1,000 check. Yang lasted for a long time, gaining a huge amount of supporters, known as the "Yang gang", but in the end, he had to drop out after the New Hampshire primary. The politician later tried to run for the New York mayor's office, but ultimately ended his campaign in June.
One of the more unconventional Democratic contenders in the most recent US presidential election plans to offer his own recipe to save the country - and, apparently, seeks to challenge the system by opposing both the Democratic and the Republican parties.
Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced his plans to leave the Democrats and found his own party next month, challenging the bipartisan system. The politician intends to make an official statement on the issue on 5 October, when his new book "Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy" is released.
"The machinery of American democracy is failing", Yang argues, "and we need bold new ideas to rewire it for twenty-first-century problems", a promotion for the book reads, adding that he will be discussing "data rights, ranked-choice voting, and fact-based governance empowered by modern technology".
It is so far unclear if Yang's future party will participate in the 2024 elections.
While Yang himself didn't elaborate on the issue, he made a single-word post soon after Politico published a report about his upcoming book.
The former businessman joined the 2020 presidential race with a proposal of universal basic income that would have the federal government provide every American with a monthly $1,000 check.
Yang lasted for a long time, gaining a huge amount of supporters, known as the "Yang gang", but in the end, he had to drop out after the New Hampshire primary. The politician later tried to run for the New York mayor's office, but ultimately ended his campaign in June.