Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/nord-stream-2-ag-may-be-punished-if-launches-pipeline-before-operator-certification-1088956817.html
Nord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification
Nord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Nord Stream 2 AG will face punishment if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is launched before the certification of an independent operator, the... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T14:58+0000
2021-09-10T14:58+0000
europe
russia
germany
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1b/1082466769_0:30:1334:780_1920x0_80_0_0_626c3615345745d7b5820e0743a91230.png
According to the BNA, the application filed by Nord Stream 2 AG for being certified as an independent operator is still under consideration, and there is no deadline for the completion of this procedure.The agency added that under the law, after receiving a full package of documents, it has four months to prepare a draft resolution, which should later be submitted to the European Commission for comments.Earlier, the operator of Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, applied to the BNA for certification as an independent operator. This is done in order to comply with the rules of the EU's third energy package. This is, in particular, about unbundling — the separation of companies that are engaged in the production and transportation of gas through the pipeline.The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on Friday morning, Gazprom said on Telegram.The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1b/1082466769_69:0:1269:900_1920x0_80_0_0_971602533994429d798170f431f6c391.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, germany, nord stream 2

Nord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification

14:58 GMT 10.09.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul LangrockWork on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Nord Stream 2 AG will face punishment if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is launched before the certification of an independent operator, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) told Sputnik.

"If the separation requirements are not met at the time of commissioning, the Federal Network Agency can punish for this as an administrative offence", the agency said.

According to the BNA, the application filed by Nord Stream 2 AG for being certified as an independent operator is still under consideration, and there is no deadline for the completion of this procedure.
The agency added that under the law, after receiving a full package of documents, it has four months to prepare a draft resolution, which should later be submitted to the European Commission for comments.
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Earlier, the operator of Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, applied to the BNA for certification as an independent operator. This is done in order to comply with the rules of the EU's third energy package. This is, in particular, about unbundling — the separation of companies that are engaged in the production and transportation of gas through the pipeline.
The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on Friday morning, Gazprom said on Telegram.
The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:03 GMTCalifornia Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'
15:00 GMTTwenty Years After 9/11: US & NATO Allies Less Safe and Closer to Economic Abyss, Analyst Says
14:58 GMTNord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification
14:40 GMTUS Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry After Being Summoned
14:24 GMTUK Defence Secretary Reveals When Britain May Use Its New Battle Drones in Afghanistan
14:20 GMTSince 9/11 Hundreds of Skyscrapers Have Been Built, But How Safe Are They?
14:16 GMTYoung Female Afghan Reporter Fears Dark Future Under Taliban Rule
13:37 GMTMI5 Chief Says Six Terror Plots Foiled During Pandemic — But UK Attack ‘Likely’ Since Taliban Win
13:33 GMTPsaki Faces FBI Wanted Poster of Taliban's Interior Minister After Praising Group as 'Business-Like'
13:28 GMTIndia: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers
13:28 GMTGerman Social Democrats Maintain Leadership 16 Days Before Federal Elections, Poll Shows
13:24 GMTCouple in Sweden Barred from Naming Their Son Vladimir Putin
13:18 GMTEx-EU Council Chief Tusk Decries Nord Stream 2 Completion As 'Unforgivable Mistake' of German Egoism
13:15 GMTSecretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:07 GMTTed Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate
13:06 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Says People Tried to Crush Her Voice
13:02 GMTOrthodox Jewish Man Spotted Climbing Rooftop to Access Melbourne Synagogue Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
12:39 GMTDoes Biden Fear a Coup? Why US President is Kicking Trump Appointees Off Military Advisory Boards
12:27 GMTBritish PM, Royals, Tennis Greats Hail Emma Raducanu as British Star Makes History at US Open
12:10 GMTMelania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book