Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/nicki-minajs-husband-reportedly-pleads-guilty-to-failure-to-register-as-sex-offender-in-california-1088943766.html
Nicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
Nicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
He is now facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing has been scheduled for 24 January 2022. 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T09:33+0000
2021-09-10T09:33+0000
news
world
us
sexual assault
nicki minaj
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088943672_0:190:2048:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee549e0079bf156b2a4a3fa833181cc.jpg
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has agreed to a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, according to People magazine, citing court files. Records obtained by the magazine show that Petty pleaded guilty on 9 September during a virtual hearing with the US District Court for the Central District of California. Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He spent four years in prison and then registered as a level-two offender in New York, -- a status which contemplates a "moderate risk of repeat offense." Petty ever since has been required to register as a sex offender wherever he resides. He faced legal troubles once again when he moved to California. In 2019, he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department, as the law enforcement agency determined he was registered as a sex offender in New York — but not in California. In 2020, he was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and arrested. Petty pleaded not guilty and reportedly posted $100,000 bail. The case resurfaced when Petty's alleged rape victim filed a lawsuit against him and his wife, Nicki Minaj, accusing the two of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her accusation. The lawsuit alleged the pair had offered Hough up to $500,000 to retract her claims.
https://sputniknews.com/20210814/woman-sues-nicki-minaj-her-husband-for-20-year-old-rape--intimidation-1083601568.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088943672_0:352:2048:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_87a17d3ef6f1c58b8d78bd36c16c2b1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, us, sexual assault, nicki minaj, viral

Nicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California

09:33 GMT 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIMITRIOS KAMBOURISNEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
He is now facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing has been scheduled for 24 January 2022.
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has agreed to a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, according to People magazine, citing court files.
Records obtained by the magazine show that Petty pleaded guilty on 9 September during a virtual hearing with the US District Court for the Central District of California.
Певица Ники Минаж на балу Института костюма Met Gala 2018 в Нью-Йорке - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2021
Woman Sues Nicki Minaj, Her Husband For 20-Year-Old Rape & Intimidation
14 August, 03:29 GMT
Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He spent four years in prison and then registered as a level-two offender in New York, -- a status which contemplates a "moderate risk of repeat offense." Petty ever since has been required to register as a sex offender wherever he resides.
He faced legal troubles once again when he moved to California. In 2019, he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department, as the law enforcement agency determined he was registered as a sex offender in New York — but not in California.
In 2020, he was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and arrested. Petty pleaded not guilty and reportedly posted $100,000 bail.
The case resurfaced when Petty's alleged rape victim filed a lawsuit against him and his wife, Nicki Minaj, accusing the two of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her accusation. The lawsuit alleged the pair had offered Hough up to $500,000 to retract her claims.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:01 GMTAbortion Becomes Key Election Issue in Norway as Left-Wing Parties Head for Victory
09:54 GMTKiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start
09:52 GMTSweden Democrats Call to Introduce Danish-Style Compulsory Work for Immigrants on Benefits
09:43 GMT'Gates of Hell Opened': Alexander Soros' Photo With Dad and Nancy Pelosi Ignites Internet
09:35 GMTBattle Of The Tennis Teens: Young Pretenders From UK And Canada Will Fight It Out For US Open Title
09:33 GMTNicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
09:30 GMTUS Admits Its Differences With Pakistan on 'Recognition, Legitimacy' of Taliban in Afghanistan
09:09 GMTEx-Inmate: Jailbreak From High-Security Gilboa Prison Seemed Impossible Until 6 Palestinians Escaped
08:57 GMTIsrael Makes Sure Russian Soldiers Not Targeted in Operations in Syria, Foreign Minister Says
08:48 GMTUkrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
08:40 GMTNASA Stepped Up Security Measures Shortly After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Russian Cosmonaut Says
08:32 GMTIsrael Determined to Confront 'Iranian-Guided Terror', Foreign Minister Says
08:31 GMTRepublicans Bash Biden Over Vaccine Mandate Flip-Flop: 'Wanton Disregard for US Constitution'
08:28 GMTEmotional Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears During Copa America Celebrations
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Says Monarch's Senior Representative
08:04 GMTJapan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia
07:55 GMTWhy India is Unlikely to Buy Defence Technology From the US
07:07 GMTNord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
06:59 GMTTwitter Celebrates as Lionel Messi Breaks Brazil Legend Pele's South American Goal Scoring Record
06:36 GMTLive Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says