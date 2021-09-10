Nicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has agreed to a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, according to People magazine, citing court files. Records obtained by the magazine show that Petty pleaded guilty on 9 September during a virtual hearing with the US District Court for the Central District of California. Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He spent four years in prison and then registered as a level-two offender in New York, -- a status which contemplates a "moderate risk of repeat offense." Petty ever since has been required to register as a sex offender wherever he resides. He faced legal troubles once again when he moved to California. In 2019, he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department, as the law enforcement agency determined he was registered as a sex offender in New York — but not in California. In 2020, he was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and arrested. Petty pleaded not guilty and reportedly posted $100,000 bail. The case resurfaced when Petty's alleged rape victim filed a lawsuit against him and his wife, Nicki Minaj, accusing the two of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her accusation. The lawsuit alleged the pair had offered Hough up to $500,000 to retract her claims.
