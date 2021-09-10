9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
NASA Stepped Up Security Measures Shortly After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Russian Cosmonaut Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA acted promptly to enhance security measures at its Johnson Space Center in Houston in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin, who was training at the center at the time for a space flight in an American shuttle, told Sputnik.
Yurchikhin is a laureate of the Hero of the Russian Federation merit award.
"The first conclusions from the situation were drawn very quickly, in the very first days. The Johnson Space Center is located far from the places of the terrorist attacks. Everyone there knew each other, and there were no outsiders. Nevertheless, the security service immediately introduced new questionnaires and obligated all Johnson Centre employees to fill them out, including the Russian delegation. They demanded that everyone update passwords on their computers, making them principally new, more complex and long. Security measures had been implemented for several months in a row," Yurchikhin said.
Unlike the space centre, the city of Houston in Texas did not introduce any obvious security enhancements, the cosmonaut said, recalling the atmosphere as "remaining quiet, calm, in the same pace."
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.