LIVE: NASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars

NASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars
The Martian rover drilled out two cores from Martian rocks in the Jezero Crater for further analysis.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC where NASA is holding a press conference dedicated to the samples collected by its Perseverance Rover on Mars. The first one was taken four days ago and the second one on Wednesday, 8 September. Perseverance is set to collect a dozen more samples on the Red Planet before returning home to Earth for analysis - which is expected to happen about ten years from now.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars

16:06 GMT 10.09.2021
A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA?s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape February 20, 2021.
The Martian rover drilled out two cores from Martian rocks in the Jezero Crater for further analysis.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC where NASA is holding a press conference dedicated to the samples collected by its Perseverance Rover on Mars. The first one was taken four days ago and the second one on Wednesday, 8 September. Perseverance is set to collect a dozen more samples on the Red Planet before returning home to Earth for analysis - which is expected to happen about ten years from now.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
