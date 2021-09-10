Registration was successful!
NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA on Friday briefly evacuated staff from a Kennedy Space Center administrative building because of a threat received over the...
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA on Friday briefly evacuated staff from a Kennedy Space Center administrative building because of a threat received over the telephone, a spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Earlier today, Kennedy Space Center's security force issued an alert to evacuate an administrative building on centre because of a telephone threat", the spokesperson said in a statement.
Security personnel determined there was no credible threat and issued an all-clear, the spokesperson said.
The Kennedy Space Center is investigating the incident, the spokesperson added.