Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/memories-haunt-victims-witnesses-families-20-years-since-911-1088964892.html
Memories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11
Memories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On this day twenty years ago, the world was shaken by unprecedented terrorist attacks that would forever leave an imprint of sorrow and... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T22:51+0000
2021-09-10T22:51+0000
9/11: 20 years later
us
new york city
terrorist attack
9/11
september 11
al-qaeda
twin towers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088964751_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc8b0469a36485368512874d5b996bf.jpg
Reports of the 9/11 attacks came as a shock to millions of people across the world, including those who were at that time in the air, like Alexander Shedrinsky, a Long Island University professor and consultant at the New York Museum of Modern Art. News of the attack found Shedrinsky above Greenland, when a stewardess asked if anyone could translate from English to Russian. Shedrinsky volunteered to translate a message from the pilot, who relayed the news to the passengers.Shedrinsky noted the quick response by the stewardesses, who rolled carts with alcohol through the aisles, offering people a drink to calm them down.The professor was able to get to New York City, where he had a wife and a child, only on September 30, a month after the tragedy.A Wave Was Sweeping EverythingA more devastating picture was seen by those who were in the proximity of the tragedy, such as Dmitry Lisovetsky, who was working near the site. He explained that he was about three kilometers away from the Twin Towers.He recalled a cloud of dust, like after a huge explosion, and saw police officers who were all white from the dust carpeting the scene. He immediately got into his car and started to leave. He saw many running away as the panic spread.
us
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088964751_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a46e8f4fa5d07099a9b93223c2f5e89c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, new york city, terrorist attack, 9/11, september 11, al-qaeda, twin towers

Memories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11

22:51 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAA rose is placed at the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2021.
A rose is placed at the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On this day twenty years ago, the world was shaken by unprecedented terrorist attacks that would forever leave an imprint of sorrow and grief on the lives of the survivors, witnesses, and those who lost their loved ones, in the tragedy that would be known as 9/11.
Reports of the 9/11 attacks came as a shock to millions of people across the world, including those who were at that time in the air, like Alexander Shedrinsky, a Long Island University professor and consultant at the New York Museum of Modern Art.
News of the attack found Shedrinsky above Greenland, when a stewardess asked if anyone could translate from English to Russian. Shedrinsky volunteered to translate a message from the pilot, who relayed the news to the passengers.
"And having translated all that text, I suddenly realized what exactly I was translating. That was something," Shedrinsky told Sputnik, adding that hysteria took over the plane as "people started bawling because, as it turned out, many had had someone who worked in those towers."
Shedrinsky noted the quick response by the stewardesses, who rolled carts with alcohol through the aisles, offering people a drink to calm them down.
"And I, not a drinker, said that I would like cognac when they rolled the cart to me. When they asked how much, I said — up to the brim. The pilot said that we were turning back, [that] the US airspace was shut down," Shedrinsky added.
The professor was able to get to New York City, where he had a wife and a child, only on September 30, a month after the tragedy.

A Wave Was Sweeping Everything

A more devastating picture was seen by those who were in the proximity of the tragedy, such as Dmitry Lisovetsky, who was working near the site. He explained that he was about three kilometers away from the Twin Towers.
"We noticed that planes were flying and crashing into the towers, the first one, then the second. Nobody understood anything," he told Sputnik.
He recalled a cloud of dust, like after a huge explosion, and saw police officers who were all white from the dust carpeting the scene. He immediately got into his car and started to leave. He saw many running away as the panic spread.
"The wave swept away everything in its path, we ran away, it was approaching," he recalled.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:16 GMTPentagon Says Still Assessing Kabul Drone Strike After New Evidence Contradicts US Claims
Yesterday'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11
YesterdayBritish Monarchy's Uncompromising Support for BLM Dates Back Centuries
YesterdayManchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales
YesterdayIsrael Calls for 'Rapid Action' Against Iran, Claiming Tehran Is on Path to Obtain Nukes
YesterdayMemories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11
YesterdayFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
YesterdayWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
YesterdayNew Evidence Raises Doubts About US Reason for Drone Strike in Kabul Last Month - Reports
YesterdayPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
YesterdayVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
YesterdayPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
Yesterday9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer
YesterdayThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
YesterdaySouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
YesterdayMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
YesterdayBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
YesterdayBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
YesterdayRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
YesterdayLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online