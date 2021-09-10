Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/manchester-united-only-get-131-million-from-1871-million-in-cristiano-ronaldo-kit-sales-1088966909.html
Manchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales
Manchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales
Since joining Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s kit sales have dwarfed the competition. His £187.1 million in sales almost double Lionel Messi’s £103.8... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T23:27+0000
2021-09-10T23:28+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
greater manchester
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107823/29/1078232992_0:167:2501:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_8d359e30006a87abcbe2e27545cc1f44.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record. He now owns the record for the fastest-selling jersey in Premier League history. Since Manchester United announced its no. 7 kit, sales have already reached £187.1 million. While the staggering number shows the enthusiasm surrounding his return, Manchester United has hardly been the benefactors.As is standard practice, United receive 7% from kit sales in commission. Ronaldo’s arrival has led to £187.1 million in kit sales, but that has only translated to £13.1 million for United. When a director of football says a player will pay for themselves in kit sales, they’re lying out of their teeth. Using Ronaldo as an example, he cost United £12.9 million in upfront costs to be pried from Juventus, but that leaves out the potential for it to rise to £19.4 million with add-ons, and his £385,000 a week wages. Ronaldo signed for two years at nearly £20 million a year. That, when added with his potential transfer fee, means for Ronaldo to pay for himself in kit sales, he’d need to generate almost £60 million in commissions for United. For United to reach that figure, Ronaldo’s jersey would have net £857.1 million in sales over the next two seasons.However, all is not lost for Manchester United. While clubs hardly make any money from kit sales, they make a killing selling the rights to make their kits and be a sponsor. United signed a 10 year £750 million deal with Adidas to be their exclusive kit manufacturer. That, coupled with the £47 million a year deal that TeamViewer dished out to be the kit sponsor, and United are raking in £122 million a year regardless if a single kit is sold. The TeamViewer deal was signed earlier this year and represents a £17 million decrease a year from their previous sponsor Chevrolet. If United had known that Ronaldo was coming back, they likely could have landed an even more lucrative kit sponsor. Ronaldo won’t be paying for himself in kit sales, but his presence makes United much more attractive to sponsors, which is where the real money is.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/cristiano-ronaldo-wanted-manchester-city-over-manchester-united-reunion---report-1088934422.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210906/manchester-united-sold-iconic-ronaldo-no-7-t-shirts-for-47-mln-in-twelve-hours-reports-say-1083806590.html
greater manchester
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107823/29/1078232992_90:0:2409:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_c0bf6798fe222fb263f3d23d2625d48c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, greater manchester, premier league

Manchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales

23:27 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 23:28 GMT 10.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Paul EllisФутболист Криштиану Роналду на тренировке
Футболист Криштиану Роналду на тренировке - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul Ellis
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Since joining Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s kit sales have dwarfed the competition. His £187.1 million in sales almost double Lionel Messi’s £103.8 million. With all the interest he’s generating, United should be making a killing. Here’s why they’re not.
Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record. He now owns the record for the fastest-selling jersey in Premier League history. Since Manchester United announced its no. 7 kit, sales have already reached £187.1 million. While the staggering number shows the enthusiasm surrounding his return, Manchester United has hardly been the benefactors.
Cristiano Ronaldo ~ Manchester United - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
Yesterday, 00:57 GMT
As is standard practice, United receive 7% from kit sales in commission. Ronaldo’s arrival has led to £187.1 million in kit sales, but that has only translated to £13.1 million for United. When a director of football says a player will pay for themselves in kit sales, they’re lying out of their teeth. Using Ronaldo as an example, he cost United £12.9 million in upfront costs to be pried from Juventus, but that leaves out the potential for it to rise to £19.4 million with add-ons, and his £385,000 a week wages. Ronaldo signed for two years at nearly £20 million a year. That, when added with his potential transfer fee, means for Ronaldo to pay for himself in kit sales, he’d need to generate almost £60 million in commissions for United. For United to reach that figure, Ronaldo’s jersey would have net £857.1 million in sales over the next two seasons.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - 29 August 2021 General view of Manchester United fans holding up a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
Manchester United Sold Iconic Ronaldo No. 7 T-shirts for $47 Mln in Twelve Hours, Reports Say
6 September, 10:53 GMT
However, all is not lost for Manchester United. While clubs hardly make any money from kit sales, they make a killing selling the rights to make their kits and be a sponsor. United signed a 10 year £750 million deal with Adidas to be their exclusive kit manufacturer. That, coupled with the £47 million a year deal that TeamViewer dished out to be the kit sponsor, and United are raking in £122 million a year regardless if a single kit is sold. The TeamViewer deal was signed earlier this year and represents a £17 million decrease a year from their previous sponsor Chevrolet. If United had known that Ronaldo was coming back, they likely could have landed an even more lucrative kit sponsor. Ronaldo won’t be paying for himself in kit sales, but his presence makes United much more attractive to sponsors, which is where the real money is.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:16 GMTPentagon Says Still Assessing Kabul Drone Strike After New Evidence Contradicts US Claims
Yesterday'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11
YesterdayBritish Monarchy's Uncompromising Support for BLM Dates Back Centuries
YesterdayManchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales
YesterdayIsrael Calls for 'Rapid Action' Against Iran, Claiming Tehran Is on Path to Obtain Nukes
YesterdayMemories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11
YesterdayFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
YesterdayWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
YesterdayNew Evidence Raises Doubts About US Reason for Drone Strike in Kabul Last Month - Reports
YesterdayPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
YesterdayVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
YesterdayPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
Yesterday9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer
YesterdayThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
YesterdaySouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
YesterdayMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
YesterdayBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
YesterdayBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
YesterdayRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
YesterdayLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online