Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Caseload Jumps to 33.17Mln, Death Toll Stands at 442,009

The global coronavirus tally has exceeded 223.1 million, and at least 4.6 million people have died because of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data on the pandemic.
The US, India, and Brazil are still the countries worst affected in the world by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has confirmed more than 40.6 million infections and 654,576 deaths; India has registered 33.17 million coronavirus cases and 442,009 fatalities; and Brazil has logged almost 20.9 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - more than 585,174.
More than 5.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
04:49 GMT 10.09.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 34,973 Over Past 24 Hours – Health Ministry
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 34,973 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,174,954, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 10 September.
The death toll from the disease has reached 442,009 people, with 260 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.
More than 32.34 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.
A day earlier, the country confirmed 43,263 new coronavirus cases, with 338 fatalities.