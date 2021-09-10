Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/kiev-vows-to-fight-against-nord-stream-2-even-after-gas-supplies-start-1088947593.html
Kiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start
Kiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will keep fighting against the Nord Stream 2 even after the launch of gas supplies, spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T09:54+0000
2021-09-10T09:54+0000
europe
russia
ukraine
gas supplies
nord stream 2
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_04e3f852569ffe0ea95e0025967bf4d6.jpg
The statement was announced after Gazprom confirmed earlier in the day that the construction of the pipeline was completed at 08.45 Moscow time. Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European partners. The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The US and a few countries in Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Ukraine, have actively opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2. The United States, which has attempted to sell its LNG to Europe, has even slapped two rounds of sanctions on the project, claiming that Nord Stream 2 is a threat to European security - which both Moscow and Berlin have denied.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32edaeffbea103e6e771939cb7051f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, ukraine, gas supplies, nord stream 2, volodymyr zelensky

Kiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start

09:54 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will keep fighting against the Nord Stream 2 even after the launch of gas supplies, spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk told Agence France-Presse on Friday after Moscow announced full completion of the pipeline construction.

"Ukraine will fight this political project, before and after its completion and even after the gas is turned on", presidential spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said.

The statement was announced after Gazprom confirmed earlier in the day that the construction of the pipeline was completed at 08.45 Moscow time.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European partners. The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas.
The US and a few countries in Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Ukraine, have actively opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2. The United States, which has attempted to sell its LNG to Europe, has even slapped two rounds of sanctions on the project, claiming that Nord Stream 2 is a threat to European security - which both Moscow and Berlin have denied.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:01 GMTAbortion Becomes Key Election Issue in Norway as Left-Wing Parties Head for Victory
09:54 GMTKiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start
09:52 GMTSweden Democrats Call to Introduce Danish-Style Compulsory Work for Immigrants on Benefits
09:43 GMT'Gates of Hell Opened': Alexander Soros' Photo With Dad and Nancy Pelosi Ignites Internet
09:35 GMTBattle Of The Tennis Teens: Young Pretenders From UK And Canada Will Fight It Out For US Open Title
09:33 GMTNicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
09:30 GMTUS Admits Its Differences With Pakistan on 'Recognition, Legitimacy' of Taliban in Afghanistan
09:09 GMTEx-Inmate: Jailbreak From High-Security Gilboa Prison Seemed Impossible Until 6 Palestinians Escaped
08:57 GMTIsrael Makes Sure Russian Soldiers Not Targeted in Operations in Syria, Foreign Minister Says
08:48 GMTUkrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
08:40 GMTNASA Stepped Up Security Measures Shortly After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Russian Cosmonaut Says
08:32 GMTIsrael Determined to Confront 'Iranian-Guided Terror', Foreign Minister Says
08:31 GMTRepublicans Bash Biden Over Vaccine Mandate Flip-Flop: 'Wanton Disregard for US Constitution'
08:28 GMTEmotional Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears During Copa America Celebrations
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Says Monarch's Senior Representative
08:04 GMTJapan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia
07:55 GMTWhy India is Unlikely to Buy Defence Technology From the US
07:07 GMTNord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
06:59 GMTTwitter Celebrates as Lionel Messi Breaks Brazil Legend Pele's South American Goal Scoring Record
06:36 GMTLive Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says