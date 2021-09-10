Registration was successful!
International

Japan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia
Japan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defence minister who announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)...
2021-09-10T08:04+0000
2021-09-10T08:04+0000
asia
world
japan
news
japanese liberal democratic party
taro kono
Kono has all the chances to become the prime minister after Yoshihide Suga leaves the post and if he becomes the LDP head.The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for 29 September. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. This is expected to happen on 4 October.
asia, world, japan, news, japanese liberal democratic party, taro kono

Japan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

08:04 GMT 10.09.2021
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Taro Kono, Japan’s former foreign and defence minister who announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said that it is important to conclude a peace deal with Russia.
Kono has all the chances to become the prime minister after Yoshihide Suga leaves the post and if he becomes the LDP head.
"As for the resolution of the territorial issue around the Northern Territories [Kuril Islands] as well as the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia, I consider work in this direction extremely important," Kono told a press conference, broadcast by the NHK TV channel.
The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for 29 September. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. This is expected to happen on 4 October.
