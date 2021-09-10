Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/italy-seizes-500-counterfeit-francis-bacon-works-1088962616.html
Italy Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
Italy Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian law enforcement seized 500 presumably fake works attributed to famous UK artist Francis Bacon, along with cash and other valuables... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T20:20+0000
2021-09-10T20:20+0000
paintings
italy
counterfeit
art
artists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088962576_0:259:3078:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_9b919327270078ff2275fb36fe44ee96.jpg
Five people were charged with criminal conspiracy to authenticate and circulate fake works of art, fraud and money laundering, after the investigation, launched in 2018. From March to May 2020, thirteen works of art were identified as authentically by Bacon. The probe then focused on financial flows of the works’ owner and revealed suspicious operations.Comprehensive technical analysis of the confiscated works proved the fraudulent nature of 500 of them, worth $2.1 million, with other assets estimated at $1.65 million.Francis Bacon (1909-92) is famous for his triptychs, one of which, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, sold for $84.6 million in 2013 in New York, making it one of the ten most expensive paintings ever sold at auction.
Herpes Cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I have several outbreaks on my back and it really affected me morally, I read a testimony on this platform of a lady from Nevada who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared the Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured by his email;drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com. or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203
0
1
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088962576_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f48271dfc1ce93b2e4bffa538077cd75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paintings, italy, counterfeit, art, artists

Italy Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works

20:20 GMT 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / GLYN KIRKA painting by English artist Francis Bacon titled Head of Man is on show at Christie's auction house in London on October 9, 2020.
A painting by English artist Francis Bacon titled Head of Man is on show at Christie's auction house in London on October 9, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / GLYN KIRK
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian law enforcement seized 500 presumably fake works attributed to famous UK artist Francis Bacon, along with cash and other valuables worth about $3.5 million, the Financial Guard and Carabinieri Art Squad said in a joint statement on Friday.
Five people were charged with criminal conspiracy to authenticate and circulate fake works of art, fraud and money laundering, after the investigation, launched in 2018. From March to May 2020, thirteen works of art were identified as authentically by Bacon. The probe then focused on financial flows of the works’ owner and revealed suspicious operations.
"A scrupulous reconstruction of the financial flows, associated with fraudulent sales, reveals that the group in order to impede the identification of the illegal origin of funds used a company based in the UK, from where, after covering operations redistributed them [funds] to various suspects, directly or through national and foreign companies, based in the UK, Spain and Poland," the statement read.
Comprehensive technical analysis of the confiscated works proved the fraudulent nature of 500 of them, worth $2.1 million, with other assets estimated at $1.65 million.
Francis Bacon (1909-92) is famous for his triptychs, one of which, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, sold for $84.6 million in 2013 in New York, making it one of the ten most expensive paintings ever sold at auction.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Herpes Cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I have several outbreaks on my back and it really affected me morally, I read a testimony on this platform of a lady from Nevada who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared the Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured by his email;drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com. or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203
Alex marcus
10 September, 23:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools