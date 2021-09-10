https://sputniknews.com/20210910/iran-says-it-struck-terrorists-in-northern-iraq-1088957173.html

Iran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq

Iran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq

Iran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq

2021-09-10T15:15+0000

2021-09-10T15:15+0000

2021-09-10T15:15+0000

middle east

iran

iraq

terrorists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/03/1079010318_0:0:1430:804_1920x0_80_0_0_a80bda59a16e15af8ea5c24f45ed2ba5.jpg

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have carried out artillery and drone strikes against a terrorist group stronghold based in the northern part of Iraq, in the Kurdistan region. IRGC Ground Force Commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, said a combination of suicide drones and smart artillery units successfully hit the designated targets.The general added that the Islamic Republic had warned the Kurdistan Regional Government about the presence of terrorists in their region and gave the heads up for the locals to stay away from the terrorist stronghold right before the attack. Pakpour said the attack on Iraq's territory was necessary since the terrorists threatened Iran's security and condemned the Kurdistan region's authorities for not heeding the calls from Tehran to deal with the threat.The IRGC general did not specify which group specifically his forces targeted. Among others, Tehran designates as terrorist groups separatists from the Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz and militant opposition force the People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran. The Islamic Republic has also waged war on the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) in the past, whose members fought for the establishment of an autonomous Kurdish region within Iran.In addition, Tehran designated all American troops in the Middle East as "terrorists" in 2019 following Washington's decision to add the IRGC to the list of terrorist organisations.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/iran-ready-to-attack-terrorists-in-northern-iraq-if-necessary---commander-1083811000.html

koursk koursk the Iranian services have hit the nail on the head *** he eliminated paramilitaries from the big mafia which works in several organizations: al qaida, Islamic state, and in certain Kurdish groups, under the authority of the barzani family, itself under the orders economic elites who reign over washington and brussels *** iraqi kurdistan is a bridgehead that can be used against iran, to help the iranian mudjahins, now reworked with those nostalgic for the palhavi *** iraqi kurdistan serves as military ground against syria *** reunified great kurdistan is not on the agenda, however, because many organizations in turkey and syria do not want it 0

1

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

middle east, iran, iraq, terrorists