India: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers
India: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers
Tejashwi Yadav, lawmaker and former deputy chief of Bihar, was seen in a viral video introducing himself as the "son of Lalu Yadav". His father, Lalu Prasad... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
The Leader of the Opposition in India's Bihar state has been involved in a row after a video of him distributing cash to village women was posted by a member of a rival political group on social media.Tejashwi Yadav is seen in the video sitting in his SUV and handing out INR 500 ($6.8) notes to women who gathered around his vehicle and accepted the money with folded hands. The video was posted hours after he addressed a public meeting in Gopalganj district.The video has sparked controversy as the state is in gearing up for its elections and there is a strict code of conduct for those who wish to run as candidates. The video was shared by rival Janata Dal United leader Neeraj Kumar who claimed that Yadav distributed money among village women after addressing the public meeting. He alleged that such an act is a deliberate attempt to bribe voters in the forthcoming elections. Taking a swipe at the RJD leader, the JDU leader said that if Tejashwi had to give something he should have given the land back which Lalu Prasad secured in the name of his family members.
bihar, india, elections

India: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers

13:28 GMT 10.09.2021
Tejashwi Yadav, lawmaker and former deputy chief of Bihar, was seen in a viral video introducing himself as the "son of Lalu Yadav". His father, Lalu Prasad Yadav is the former state chief and one of the most prominent leaders to represent Dalit and backward communities in India.
The Leader of the Opposition in India's Bihar state has been involved in a row after a video of him distributing cash to village women was posted by a member of a rival political group on social media.
Tejashwi Yadav is seen in the video sitting in his SUV and handing out INR 500 ($6.8) notes to women who gathered around his vehicle and accepted the money with folded hands. The video was posted hours after he addressed a public meeting in Gopalganj district.
The video has sparked controversy as the state is in gearing up for its elections and there is a strict code of conduct for those who wish to run as candidates.
The video was shared by rival Janata Dal United leader Neeraj Kumar who claimed that Yadav distributed money among village women after addressing the public meeting. He alleged that such an act is a deliberate attempt to bribe voters in the forthcoming elections.
Taking a swipe at the RJD leader, the JDU leader said that if Tejashwi had to give something he should have given the land back which Lalu Prasad secured in the name of his family members.
